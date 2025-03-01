Liverpool have gone from strength to strength under Arne Slot, with the fight for the Premier League title beginning to look like a procession.

13 points ahead of second-placed Arsenal, the Reds are no doubt loving life with the Dutchman at the helm, but this is a team assembled by Jurgen Klopp, and FSG need to get it right in the transfer market this summer to maintain their current level of dominance.

That's not to say Slot is riding on his predecessor's coattails; he's an elite-minded tactician who has defied expectations in establishing Liverpool as Europe's team to beat in 2024/25.