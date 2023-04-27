Liverpool have built an impeccable reputation for their savvy recruitment since the arrival of Jurgen Klopp and, despite losing highly-rated sporting director Michael Edwards last summer, the club have still managed to secure unbelievable talent.

The Reds have struggled to maintain their high standards with every opportunity to win another trophy this season out of sight and the nightmare of missing out on Champions League football next season is becoming a reality with just six games left to close the gap to Newcastle United and Manchester United inside the top four.

The inconsistent performances and poor Premier League form have led to scrutiny in key areas all over the pitch and supporters have made their feelings clear about the business performed by FSG, which has left the squad without a midfield signing since Thiago Alcantara's arrival in 2020.

Despite the desperate need for reinforcements in the centre of the pitch, Liverpool have made fantastic progress in reinventing their forward line following Sadio Mane, Divock Origi and Takumi Minamino's departure in the summer They have even prepared for the imminent exit of Roberto Firmino, forming the next generation to take over from the tenacious and successful front three of the past.

Indeed, record-breaking signing Darwin Nunez is taking a little longer to settle in although the Uruguayan has delivered 15 goals and four assists in all competitions this season.

However, fellow newcomer Cody Gakpo has quickly become a trusted key player since his arrival in January and has been adapting his former role on the left wing for PSV Eindhoven to a more central role on Merseyside, transforming into the ideal Firmino replacement ahead of next term.

How much is Cody Gakpo worth?

The Netherlands international has consistently featured in the starting XI upon joining the Reds from PSV and, despite having a slow start which can be attributed to Liverpool's lack of confidence and poor form alongside his need to build connections with his teammates, has finally started to flourish in front of goal.

Over 15 Premier League appearances, the 23-year-old - who was dubbed "magnificent" by journalist Josh Bunting - has scored six goals and registered one assist.

A relentless attacking menace, the Dutchman has also successfully completed 61% of his dribbles, as well as averaging one key pass, two shots on goal and winning 4.7 duels per game, proving that he is developed into a huge threat in front of goal.

The Liverpool boss has been a huge admirer of his newest signing, recently lavishing praise on the young forward's ability to adapt to a new role and team:

“Cody is 23 years old, he was captain of his former club – I had no clue how that happens that early and then when he arrived here you realise, ‘Ah OK, he’s a super-smart kid, really open and a real team player’ and stuff like this. On top of that, a really good footballer.

“He can play this position, can play wide, can play the centre. The real nine, a bit higher up, he can play that as well; double striker, can play that as well."

The versatile goal-scorer has had an outstanding season for both teams he has played for at club level - bagging 17 goals - and became a key player for the Netherlands during their 2022 World Cup campaign where they progressed to the quarter-finals in Qatar at the end of last year.

All of that has contributed to the huge increase in Gakpo's market value. According to CIES Football Observatory, despite signing for just £35m just a few months ago, the Liverpool star is now worth €90m (£80m) which is a 128% increase.

With that being said, there is absolutely no doubt that FSG have hit the jackpot with the acquirement of Gakpo and, if he continues to thrive in the Liverpool team, will become a massive asset to the club in years to come.