Liverpool have officially made contact with Sporting CP regarding the possible signing of Manuel Ugarte, according to reports.

Which midfielders are Liverpool signing?

The Reds are in desperate need of midfielders this summer, with Jurgen Klopp and FSG's decision not to invest in that area last summer coming back to bite them throughout this season, with the likes of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho looking well past their best.

Naby Keita, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are all out of contract this summer while Arthur Melo's underwhelming loan spell will also end, leaving the manager with even less options at his disposal.

The Reds are expected to pursue deals for the likes of Brighton's Alexis Mac Allister and Chelsea's Mason Mount, but another name has now emerged in Ugarte, who perhaps fits the mould of a Fabinho replacement.

According to reliable reporter Bruno Andrade, speaking to CNN, the Reds have officially spoken to Sporting behind the scenes regarding their midfield enforcer. Klopp is thought to be a big admirer of the player and impressed by his talents, with other reports revealing Ugarte has a £53m price tag.

Should Liverpool sign Ugarte?

If Liverpool are looking for more end product from their midfield signings, then Ugarte is not their man, but if they simply want a tenacious ball-winner in the same vein of their struggling Brazilian no. 3, then Ugarte could be the perfect signing.

Praised for looking like he's "made of steel" by Portuguese newspaper Record earlier this year, talent scout Jacek Kulig calls the 22 year-old Uruguay international a "midfield machine" for his ability to win duels in the centre of the park, something Klopp is certainly missing in his current batch, who have often looked timid and worn down this season.

Ugarte, who has been booked a whopping 14 times this season as well as getting sent off for a brutal tackle during a Europa League win against Arsenal, is a classic ball-winner, ranking extremely highly on FBRef's metrics for tackles, interceptions and blocks.

The Reds could find their new Javier Mascherano if they go through with a deal for Sporting's next rising star.