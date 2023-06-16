There is still very likely to be new takeover investment in Liverpool, according to a report from reliable finance journalist Alex Miller, who states that a deal is expected to happen this summer.

Will FSG sell Liverpool?

The Reds are currently owned by FSG, or Fenway Sports Group to give them their full title. They're led by John W. Henry, who has been a key figure at the club since initially coming into power back in 2010. It means that the group have now been at the helm for 13 years - and as the years have drawn on, it's become more and more tumultuous for the owners at Anfield despite some great success on the pitch.

When Henry was revealed as one of the key figures behind the proposed European 'Super League' back in 2021, it led to outcry from fans. The idea was wholly opposed and one by one, the clubs began to drop out of the running in that venture. It led to an apology from Liverpool's owner, who grovelled for the "disruption" to the side.

Since then, FSG have decided to offer Liverpool to potential buyers, with the club put up for sale back in 2022. There has yet to be any new ownership deals agreed and Henry's consortium remain in charge at Anfield however, while for the past few months talk of new money coming in has died down. A recent report suggested that there was no interest in buying out FSG and that means, for now, they'll keep hold of the reins at the Premier League outfit.

However, a new claim from journalist Alex Miller today though has revealed that fresh investment in the club is potentially still on the cards. He stated that a deal to give the club a boost is "expected" be done "over the summer" and added that there are a multitude of options for the side to consider when it comes to finding this new investment.

Miller said: "Re LFC investment. Well-placed sources maintain that several investment options remain on the table for the club... and that a deal is expected to be completed "over the summer"..."

Who could Liverpool sign this summer?

If there was indeed fresh investment, that could potentially mean more money for transfers, and that would be a welcome boost for Jurgen Klopp.

The Reds have been tailing players such as Ryan Gravenberch, Khephren Thuram and Levi Colwill to name just a few, and fresh funds could help them land some of their targets.

No deal has been confirmed just yet, but it does appear that a move could potentially happen this summer and hopefully boost the transfer coffers for Klopp and new sporting chief Jorg Schmadtke.