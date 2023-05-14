Liverpool are a potential destination for Napoli sensation Victor Osimhen this summer, with reports from Italy detailing new details about his future.

Who could Victor Osimhen join this summer?

The latest news on the Nigerian's future comes courtesy of the print edition of Corriere dello Sport (via Paisley Gates).

The Italian publication suggests that a whole host of teams want to sign the attacker in the coming months with Manchester United, Chelsea, Real Madrid, Newcastle United and Bayern Munich noted as potential destinations.

However, it's also thought that Liverpool are plotting a bid for the striker. That said, the finances involved from FSG's side will have to be enormous with the Serie A winners valuing him at a mammoth €160m (£140m).

Would Osimhen be a success in the Premier League?

The answer to that question feels pretty easy to answer; yes. Osimhen's qualities are remarkable, boasting pace, power, intelligent movement and clinical finishing. He is the full package and certainly warrants a huge price tag this summer.

So far this term, the Nigerian has bagged 28 goals in 35 outings, 23 of which came en route to Napoli's Scudetto triumph. That, in the words of Statman Dave, is a truly "ridiculous output".

This campaign hasn't been a mere fluke, however, with the 24-year-old registering 18 goals in 32 games last term, with clear progression consequently being seen in 2022/23.

Despite such a ruthless streak in front of goal, one has to argue whether Liverpool need to sign another attacker.

Darwin Nunez, for all of his chaotic and sometimes ridiculous showings, has still scored 15 times this term, while Cody Gakpo is beginning to make an impact after his January arrival. Indeed, he has beaten the goalkeeper on six occasions and mustered up three assists from his 23 appearances.

Both of those names could possibly drift out wide to accommodate Osimhen through the middle, although any move could potentially be worse news for Nunez.

Indeed, while he has played out wide this term, the Uruguayan is still relatively inexperienced in that role, despite a hugely impressive haul of 18 career goals from the left in 24 showings.

By comparison, Gakpo has featured in that position on 165 occasions, scoring 72 times and carving out 53 assists. It suggests the Dutchman is better equipped to feature on the wing, with his blend of goal-scoring and indeed creativity a match made in heaven for Klopp.

Shifting him to the flanks to bring Osimhen up top would certainly not be a bad move, although with Nunez still incredibly raw and not as familiar as Gakpo in those wide regions, it could be the South American who is benched, at least to begin with.

That said, with such huge dilemmas already emerging in attack and Nunez their club-record signing, it would perhaps make sense to forget about Osimhen.

However, it is incredibly hard to ignore his goal tally, with the offensive "monster", as he has been dubbed by the BBC's Raj Chohan, having the potential to be a seismic coup for whoever lures him from Napoli's grasp.