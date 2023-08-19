As Liverpool look to make an instant return to the Premier League's top four this season, Jurgen Klopp is still looking to add more reinforcements to his side before the summer transfer window slams shut.

The Reds have so far only welcomed Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai to first-team action, with Wataru Endo joining the pair this week.

Now, it seems as though they've turned their attention to a Ligue 1 defender.

What's the latest on Arthur Theate to Liverpool?

According to L’Équipe, via Get Football News France, Liverpool are interested in signing Stade Rennais defender Arthur Theate this summer, as they look to sign another centre-back.

The Merseyside club aren't alone in their interest, however, with fellow Premier League side Fulham also in the race to welcome the Ligue 1 man in the coming weeks.

Having only signed for Rennes last summer - joining the club for a reported €19m (£16m) from Bologna - it remains to be seen whether Theate would be in a position to make such a swift departure from the French club.

As things stand, according to Transfermarkt, the Belgian is worth just €22m (£19m), making a deal more than feasible should Liverpool push ahead with their interest.

With just under two weeks remaining in the transfer window, Liverpool are certainly a club to keep an eye on.

Should Liverpool sign Arthur Theate?

Given the fact that Joel Matip is entering the final year of his Liverpool contract, Theate would represent a smart piece of business for Liverpool. The 23-year-old is a far younger option than 32-year-old Matip, handing the Reds a player with plenty of room to adapt and eventually improve their side.

Add Joe Gomez's injury issues on top of Matip's age, and it seems as though signing a central defender is imperative for Klopp this summer. The England international has missed 44 games in the last three seasons, becoming an unreliable option at Anfield.

Gomez's consistent absence could open the door for Theate, though, who has received plenty of praise during his relatively young career, including from Serie A expert Conor Clancy.

Clancy told Football FanCast last summer: "He's almost like a throwback in how he approaches defending. He's a little bit in your face, he can be a bit aggressive - if he bit someone I wouldn't be surprised.

"He's just an ugly defender, you'd hate to play against him because he could give you a smack. But when he has the ball as well he can play. He's a modern defender crossed with an old school defender in that way - I quite like him."

Statistically speaking, too, the Rennes man outperformed Gomez in certain aspects in the previous campaign.

According to FBref, Theate made more progressive passes, more progressive carries, enjoyed a better pass completion rate, and made more clearances than the current Liverpool man last season.

Of course, for now, the Reds are yet to push forward with their interest in the Belgian, but it could be an interesting end to the transfer window for Theate if a Rennes departure does come into fruition.