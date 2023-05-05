Liverpool are winning the race to sign Celta Vigo midfielder Gabri Veiga ahead of Real Madrid, but the player has yet to decide on his future.

As Jurgen Klopp continues his search for new midfield talent, the 20-year-old has been heavily linked with a switch to Anfield after a very impressive season in La Liga.

Will Liverpool sign Gabri Veiga?

According to AS reporter Manu Sainz, Veiga is "closer to Liverpool" than to Real Madrid. This is in spite of the fact that he confirms it's true that Los Blancos "were bidding for Veiga."

The reporter says a move to the Premier League is likelier in his opinion, although he added that the ball is now in the player's court and it's up to him to make a decision.

Sainz added that Celta will be powerless if a club pay the release clause (via Sport Witness): “Newcastle is a club that were the first to travel to Vigo to monitor him and you know they are willing to pay the €40m of his release clause. Liverpool are as well (ready to pay).

"Now the ball is in Veiga’s court. He is going to decide which option he wants because once the club is willing to pay the €40m clause, there is practically no negotiation possible. He can pick what he likes the most.”

Would Veiga make a good addition to Liverpool?

Liverpool are in desperate need of technical ability in the middle of the park. This season has been characterised by the Reds' midfielders giving the ball away in dangerous areas due to a lack of confidence or technical ability.

While Veiga would be a good fit, the 20-year-old isn't exactly what is needed at Anfield. As a pure attacking midfielder, we feel his chances of thriving in this Liverpool system are pretty slim. It's a pity, because Veiga has scored nine goals and assisted four in all competitions for Celta Vigo this season.

Klopp has historically operated without an attacking midfielder due to his reliance on his fullbacks and false nine to create space and chances for the rest of the side - just look at how Fabio Carvalho has struggled to make an impact this term. Veiga, who has predominantly operated in a central attacking midfield role, would be at odds to not only break into the starting XI but also to sway Klopp into abandoning his most trusted tactics.

The German manager has recently switched up his tactical system to bring Trent Alexander-Arnold into midfield whenever his side has possession with great success. Whether that means the Scouser will play in midfield next season is unclear but even with his move further upfield, it remains to be seen whether he will be combining with an attack-minded midfielder after the summer.