Liverpool are preparing to make a “concrete move” to bring Celta Vigo midfielder Gabri Veiga to the Premier League, according to journalist Rudy Galetti.

Who is Gabri Veiga?

Veiga is an academy graduate at the Estadio de Balaidos having worked his way up through the various youth ranks to get promoted to the first-team last summer, where he made a total of 55 appearances during his debut season under Carlos Carvalhal.

The Spain U21s international still has another three years to run on his contract in his homeland, but having established himself as the La Liga outfit’s second best-performing offensive player last season, his high level of displays have captured the attention of Jurgen Klopp.

Back in May, TEAMtalk reported that the Reds were in pole position to land the 21-year-old having shown the most interest out of all the top-flight clubs who are keen on a deal, including Arsenal and Manchester City, and it sounds like new transfer guru Jörg Schmadtke is now laying the groundwork behind the scenes to make an official approach for his target.

Are Liverpool signing Veiga?

Taking to Twitter, Galetti revealed that Liverpool are readying themselves to make contact to see if they can reach an agreement to secure the services of Veiga ahead of the 2023/24 campaign. He wrote:

"Understand that #Liverpool are set to make a concrete move for Gabri #Veiga. The MF has a release clause (€40m) [£34m] in the contract with #CeltaVigo. Not only #LFC: #Chelsea, #ManCity, #RealMadrid & #Napoli are among the clubs that [have] shown interest in Gabri."

Liverpool will be aware that Veiga only being 21 years of age means he’d be more of a long-term investment for the future of the club, but having already shown how “dangerous” he can be, as lauded by journalist Euan McTear, the central midfielder could still make an instant impact should Klopp feel he’s ready to slot into the starting XI.

The Gol International client racked up 15 goal contributions (11 goals and four assists) in 36 La Liga appearances last season which saw him receive three man-of-the-match awards, but he’s also a constant threat driving forward even if the ball doesn’t always hit the back of the net.

Veiga, who has the versatility to operate in five various positions across the grass, ranks in the 98th percentile for shots and was averaging 3.14 shot-creating actions per game during the previous campaign, which was the second-highest total throughout his squad, as per FBRef, so he would be an extremely exciting recruit should he put pen to paper on Merseyside.