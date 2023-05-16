Liverpool are in pole position to bring Celta Vigo midfielder Gabri Veiga to the Premier League this summer, according to reports.

What's the latest on Veiga to Anfield?

The Spaniard is an academy graduate of the La Liga outfit having worked his way up through the various youth ranks to become a regular feature of Carlos Carvalhal’s first-team, making 51 senior appearances to date.

As per WhoScored, being his side’s second top-performing offensive player and third overall with a match rating of 6.77, the 20-year-old has grabbed the attention of Jurgen Klopp on Merseyside, even though his target’s contract still has another three years remaining.

Spanish outlet AS previously reported that the Reds and top-flight rivals Manchester United have already both held talks regarding a deal for the talented prospect who is open to leaving his homeland at the end of the season, and a fresh update has now emerged in favour of FSG.

According to TEAMtalk, Liverpool are “leading the chase” to sign Veiga ahead of the 2023/24 term. The Anfield side are the ones “pushing” to secure the midfielder’s services and have “cruised into pole position” to get the deal done as a result of being “willing” to pay his €40m (£35m) release clause. Klopp views his target as a “star in the making” and believes that he could significantly “develop” under his leadership.

Should Liverpool splash the cash on Veiga?

Liverpool will be aware that Veiga doesn’t have any experience playing in England so it could take him a bit of time to adapt, but having been hailed a “joy to watch” by performance analyst and content creator Jack Fawcett, the attacking midfielder would be a wonderful acquisition for the long-term future of the club.

The Gol International client has racked up 13 goal contributions (nine goals and four assists) in 32 La Liga appearances this season and ranks in the 98th percentile for shots having recorded 55 since the start of the term to be specific, which is the second-highest throughout the whole of his squad, via FBRef.

Finally, Veiga, praised by Fawcett for his "receiving of the ball under pressure and composure to beat a press", would bring wonderful versatility to the northwest. He can operate in six various positions, including four in the midfield, out wide on the right wing and even at centre-forward, so even though he’s a less high-profile name than some would expect the board to be targeting, he is a hidden gem waiting to be polished.