Liverpool are reportedly "firm favourites" to complete the signing of Celta Vigo prodigy Gabri Veiga this summer despite heavy interest from several other top European outfits.

That's following a recent report from the Northern Echo, which claims that while Newcastle United remain interested in the Spaniard, Liverpool have the edge and could look to complete a swoop this summer following a lacklustre campaign that has underscored the need for fresh faces.

James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all depart the club this month upon the expiry of their contracts, and while Alexis Mac Allister has been landed from Brighton & Hove Albion for £35m, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is scouring the market for two further additions.

The aforementioned report states that while Veiga is contracted to his LaLiga outfit until 2026, he holds a €40m (£34m) release clause, and with Chelsea and Real Madrid among the lucrative pool of suitors, Liverpool could secure one of the most coveted prospects in European football by procuring his signature.

How would Gabri Veiga perform at Liverpool?

Anfield would only benefit from signing a precocious talent in Veiga who plundered 11 goals and four assists from just 28 starts across his first full season in top-flight football, described as "dangerous" by journalist Euan McTear for his exploits.

The Sky Blues talent already ranks among the top 1% of midfielders across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for rate of non-penalty goals, the top 20% for rate of assists, the top 12% for progressive carries and the top 12% for successful take-ons per 90, as per FBref, and has been hailed as a "gem" by Romano.

He has been heralded for his aptitude at driving the ball up the field in order to wreak havoc from just behind the frontline, which is evidenced through his previously stated metrics, and he could blossom into a world-class star under Klopp's tutelage on Merseyside, boosted by a burgeoning strike-force that could play to his strengths.

Namely, he could meld seamlessly with Cody Gakpo's skill set, with the dynamic Dutch forward demonstrating his prowess since signing from PSV for an initial £35m in January despite entering the outfit at a time of much strife, plundering ten direct goal contributions from 26 matches and earning acclaim for his "stunning" feats by Alan Shearer.

With the £120k-per-week ace tipped to flourish "in the [Roberto] Firmino role" by Richard Jolly, forward-thinking midfielders such as Veiga would see their game enhanced by such a vibrant and all-encompassing talisman.

Indeed, Gakpo ranks among the top 10% of forwards for rate of assists, the top 17% for shot-creating actions, the top 8% for progressive passes and the top 15% for successful take-ons per 90, which illustrates the selfless work that allows teammates to receive and increase of opportunity in attacking transition.

And with Veiga proclaimed to be "baby Kaka" by football content creator Rimedi, it's clear that the fleet-footed and adroit pair could weave between each other in intricate, sinuous patterns, with the balance and elegance of ballroom dancers and the nimble-limbed precision of a renowned sculptor.

It may well be a match made in heaven, and one that Liverpool's technical director, Jorg Schmadtke, must work tirelessly to achieve; it could be the inception of an illustrious new era on Merseyside.