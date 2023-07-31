Liverpool are still alive in the pursuit of a thriving Celta Vigo midfielder despite the Premier League side's signings this summer, with fresh news revealing that more discussions have taken place.

Are Liverpool signing Gabri Veiga?

According to CBS Sports journalist Ben Jacobs last weekend, the Reds have recently held negotiations with Sky Blues manager Rafa Benitez to discuss the prospect of completing a deal for the young Spaniard before allowing him to depart on loan.

Fabrizio Romano revealed in June that Veiga possesses a €40m (£34m) release clause which created a whirlwind of interest in his services, with Arsenal and Chelsea notably expressing desire to secure his signature themselves.

Liverpool have also held discussions throughout the summer transfer window and could yet lodge a formal offer to tie the 21-year-old down on a long-term deal.

What is Gabri Veiga's style of play?

Jurgen Klopp has certainly been busy this summer, with Alexis Mac Allister arriving from Brighton & Hove Albion for £35m while Dominik Szoboszlai has joined from RB Leipzig in a £60m deal.

And while the midfield is now starting to look up to scratch once again - with Southampton's defensive midfielder Romeo Lavia also in talks to sign - the Anfield side seems reluctant to pass up the opportunity to sign such an exciting talent in Veiga.

Indeed, Veiga - having plied his trade in the Spanish third-tier for much of the 21/22 campaign - enjoyed a tremendous breakout season and scored 11 goals and supplied four assists from just 28 LaLiga starts.

As per FBref, the "top talent" - as proclaimed by Romano - ranks among the top 1% of midfielders across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for goals, the top 12% for progressive carries and successful take-ons and the top 11% for touches in the attacking penalty area per 90.

This illustrates his first-rate skill as a midfield vehicle, pushing the play up front and breaking into the final third to wreak havoc, which could allow him to link up very nicely in the future with Liverpool's club-record £85m talisman Darwin Núñez.

Nunez scored 15 times across all competitions for the Reds during his maiden season at the club, but ranked third for most big chances missed in the Premier League (20) and was lambasted by club legend Robbie Fowler for being "too wasteful".

Klopp did state that the Uruguayan is a "long-term project", and if Nunez continues to make adjustments to his game this season, he could be the perfect striker from which Veiga can link up with on Merseyside as he pushes into attacking areas.

And with the £140k-per-week ace also being described as a "monster" by reporter Charlotte Coates, there will be optimism anew that he can forge a successful season and transcend his past efforts.

And with the "wonderful' Veiga - as dubbed by journalist Josh Bunting - added to the fold, be that this term of the 24/25 campaign, he could have the perfect midfield maestro to energise him and ensure he fires at full throttle for years to come.