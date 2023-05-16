Liverpool are front-runners to complete a swoop for Celta Vigo maestro Gabri Veiga this summer, with manager Jurgen Klopp undoubtedly looking to bolster his central ranks.

What's the latest on Gabri Veiga to Liverpool?

That's according to TEAMtalk's sources, with the Premier League giants hoping to requite Real Madrid's ostensible success in the pursuit of highly-sought prodigy Jude Bellingham by sealing a deal for Veiga.

The 20-year-old attacking midfielder has been electric in LaLiga this season and has consequently attracted interest from a host of top European outfits, with Arsenal also notable suitors for the burgeoning starlet.

Holding a €40m (£35) release clause, Los Blancos are seemingly only willing to offer around €30m (£26m) for his signature, whereas Klopp and co will pay the full sum.

Should Liverpool sign Gabri Veiga?

Having plied the majority of his trade in the Spanish third division last year, Veiga has taken flight at the top level with expeditious might this term, reaping nine goals and four assists from 32 LaLiga matches during his breakout season.

It's no wonder that the "Spanish gem", as he has been lauded by transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, has been so highly touted at this maiden stage of his career, flourishing at a level that belies his tender age and inexperience.

Described as "dangerous" by reporter Euan McTear, Veiga is developing capabilities across different facets of the pitch, with FBref ranking him among the top 1% of midfielders across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for rate of non-penalty goals, the top 2% for shots taken, the top 15% for rate of assists, the top 13% for progressive carries and the top 10% for successful take-ons per 90.

He is already as dynamic a midfielder as water is wet, and could be unleashed on Merseyside as the Premier League's very own emulation of Real Madrid sensation Federico Valverde, a player Klopp knows all too well.

Having signed for the prestigious Santiago Bernabeu side for €5m (£4m) in his adolescence, the Uruguayan has steadily made the requisite increments for success at one of football's most distinguished outfits, now valued at £130m by CIES Football Observatory.

The 24-year-old has won the whole gamut with his team, having scored 18 goals and provided 14 assists from 200 senior appearances.

And ranking himself among the top 7% of positional peers for rate of goals, the top 3% for shots taken, the top 7% for progressive carries and the top 17% for successful take-ons per 90, the £132k-per-week machine is certainly a pro Veiga would be wise to emulate.

If Liverpool complete a swoop for Veiga, Klopp would enrich his midfield with a prodigious central talent, potentially signing his very own Valverde capable of lifting the club towards illustrious success once more.