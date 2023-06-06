Liverpool are interested in signing Celta Vigo prodigy Gabri Veiga, and there has now been a positive update for Reds fans as the race for the 21-year-old heats up.

What's the latest on Liverpool's pursuit of Gabri Veiga?

That's according to Spanish journalist Oscar Mendez, who claims that Liverpool are now the frontrunners in the pursuit of the Spaniard despite intense interest from the likes of Premier League rivals Manchester City, Manchester United, and Newcastle United.

The Magpies were previously believed to be leading the race, with Marca (via the Express) claiming that Eddie Howe's outfit were 'very close' to completing a transfer, but Liverpool are now back at the front of the pack.

Holding a €40m (£35m) release clause, Veiga would be worth every penny as he completes an exemplary breakout campaign in LaLiga and looks every bit the future world-class star

How good is Gabri Veiga?

A creative and dynamic midfielder, there is absolutely no reason why Veiga cannot emulate the kind of all-encompassing, destructive role that Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne plays with the imperious Premier League champions.

There is a good case that the Belgian is the world's leading midfielder, having notably won five Premier League titles and two FA Cup trophies since signing from Wolfsburg for £55m in 2015, hailed as "remarkable" by boss Pep Guardiola.

This season alone, De Bruyne has scored ten goals and supplied an extraordinary 31 assists from 48 matches as the Citizens chase a historic treble, just the Champions League final awaiting to complete the feat.

The "amazing" - as praised by talent scout Jacek Kulig - Veiga, who differs somewhat from his distinguished peer by focussing more on his direct, progressive threat, still tantalises a career of great success as a playmaker with an innate eye for goal.

As per FBref, the Vigo star ranks among the top 1% of midfielders across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for rate of non-penalty goals, the top 20% for rate of assists, the top 12% for progressive carries and the top 12% for successful take-ons per 90.

Described as "dangerous" by journalist Euan McTear, Veiga has plundered 11 goals and four assists from 40 matches across all competitions this season, including a match-winning brace against Barcelona on the final day of the league term, and the sky is really the limit for this young "Spanish gem" - as lauded by Fabrizio Romano.

Liverpool need this kind of prolific danger from the midfield, with Harvey Elliott's five strikes the most of any from the Anfield centre this year, and still only in the maiden phase of his career, Veiga could indeed emerge as one of the most devastating 'gems' in world football on Merseyside.