Liverpool may be focussing their attention on signing a new holding midfielder before the start of the 23/24 Premier League campaign next week, but remain attached to speculation over a move for Celta Vigo prodigy Gabri Veiga.

What's the latest on Gabri Veiga to Liverpool?

That's according to Deportes COPE Galicia (via Estadio Deportivo), who claim that the Reds have lodged an opening bid of €25m (£21m) for Veiga, who concluded a tremendous breakout season in LaLiga this year.

This is some distance from the Sky Blues' demands that the 21-year-old's €40m (£35m) release clause is paid to warrant his departure from the club, though Jurgen Klopp's side hope to smooth discussions by offering the player remains with Vigo for a year on loan.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano confirmed Liverpool's stance in June and revealed that the Anfield side had been "following" the player's situation closely, with Chelsea also enquiring about the midfielder's availability.

How good is Gabri Veiga?

It is perhaps a testament, rather than a discredit, to Veiga's quality that Liverpool are hoping to complete a deal this summer and allow the player to remain with his outfit for the coming campaign.

The Spaniard was one of the hottest commodities in his homeland last term and dazzled with his return of 11 goals and four assists from just 28 starting appearances during his first full season in the Spanish top-flight, and he has consequently been praised for his "dangerous" skills by journalist Euan McTear.

Described as a "very electric player" and "one of the best talents in the world" by Romano, Veiga boasts the all-encompassing creative arsenal to rival the goliaths of the game, and given his surging nature on the pitch and innate goal-scoring ability, could be Klopp's very own Kevin De Bruyne.

De Bruyne has been a veritable wizard since joining Manchester City from Wolfsburg for £55m in 2015; the Belgian star has won every major honour at his disposal with the Citizens, completing a stunning treble last season, and has scored 96 goals and supplied 152 assists from 356 displays for the imperious club.

Described as "the greatest" midfielder in Premier League history by Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp, De Bruyne is undoubtedly a genius playmaker with a superlative technical ability, and he blends the facets magnificently.

As per FBref, the £400k-per-week phenom ranks among the top 4% of midfielders across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for goals, the top 1% for assists, the top 1% for shot-creating actions, the top 5% for progressive passes, the top 2% for progressive carries and the top 3% for touches in the attacking box per 90.

While Veiga focuses more on his striking than as the orchestrator of openings for teammates, he still ranks among the top 20% of positional peers for assists per 90, also ranking among the top 1% for goals, the top 12% for progressive carries and successful take-ons and the top 11% for touches in the attacking box per 90.

Previously hailed as a "wonderful talent" by journalist Josh Bunting, Veiga boasts the glitz and the glam but also a footballing intellect that has formed the foundation of his exploits.

He has even been dubbed "baby Kaka" by content creator Rimedi for his velvet touch and breezy elegance on the pitch - like a leaf in the wind.

Even if Liverpool were to allow him to spend one season on loan to nurture his precocious talents, he would grace Premier League soil with astounding quality and rise to the fore as one of the division's greatest maestros under Klopp's tutelage.