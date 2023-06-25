Liverpool remain attentive to Celta Vigo prodigy Gabri Veiga's situation, and could look to swoop for the ace over the coming weeks.

What's the latest on Gabri Veiga to Liverpool?

That's according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, who has taken to Twitter to reveal his latest update on Veiga's situation, with Liverpool interested in meeting the player's €40m (£34m) release clause this summer.

The Italian journalist said: "Liverpool are informed on Gabri Veiga but they have submitted NO bid — and it’s not something imminent, again.

"Veiga remains in Chelsea list, they had direct contacts and will discuss internally think about it."

While an official offer is seemingly not forthcoming right now, Liverpool will need to bolster their midfielder further following the £35m signing of Alexis Mac Allister, and Veiga could fit the bill.

What is Gabri Veiga's play style?

The £3k-per-week ace has enjoyed as good a breakout season as any after plundering 11 goals and four assists across all competitions for Celta Vigo this season, dubbed a "dangerous" midfielder by journalist Euan McTear.

After such remarkable success, he already ranks among the top 1% of midfielders across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for goals, the top 20% for assists, the top 12% for progressive carries and successful take-ons and the top 11% for touches in the attacking box per 90, as per FBref.

Clearly the "top talent" that Romano describes him as, Veiga is silky and elegant, clinical and expeditious, and at just 21-years-old there is an avalanche of success awaiting him over the next decade or more as he continues his ascent and makes the improvements to his game to craft himself into a first-rate maestro.

This could be achieved at Liverpool, and given his particular set of skills, he could be the dream heir to Philippe Coutinho's position in the team.

The fleet-footed Brazilian's lucrative £146m sale to Barcelona served as a watershed moment for Jurgen Klopp's dynasty at Anfield, with the money gleaned reinvested into the likes of centrepieces Alisson Becker and Virgil van Dijk.

However, the industrious nature of the Reds midfield lost its touch last season as Liverpool plummeted from prominence and failed to qualify for the Champions League for the first time in seven seasons, and Veiga's dynamism and forward-thinking exuberance could rekindle their verve.

During the peak of his powers on Merseyside, Coutinho scored 13 goals and supplied seven assists from 31 matches during his final full Premier League season, averaging 3.4 shots, 2.4 key passes and 2.1 dribbles per game, as per WhoScored, and was praised as "one of the very best in the world" with "magical powers" by compatriot and former teammate Roberto Firmino.

Given the "very electric" Veiga's aforementioned statistics, as he was called by Romano, he could emulate such success and provide a dimension unseen since the 31-year-old plied his trade under the Anfield lights, and his acquisition could illustrate the rebirth of Liverpool as they chart a course for success once again.