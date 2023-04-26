Liverpool are back in Premier League action away to West Ham United later today, with Jurgen Klopp's men seeking to secure a third successive win after recent victories over both Leeds United and Nottingham Forest.

Having hit the Elland Road outfit for six last week, the Merseysiders were given a far tougher test against Steve Cooper's side at the weekend, albeit while ultimately running out 3-2 winners against the struggling outfit.

That frantic, thrilling victory at Anfield has ensured that the Reds can still harbour lingering hopes of securing a top-four berth, albeit with nine points currently separating them from rivals Manchester United in fourth.

If Klopp and co are looking to maintain their recent momentum against the Hammers this evening, then one notable change could potentially lie in the forward ranks, with January arrival Cody Gakpo needing to make way having not been 'at his very best' last time out, according to GOAL's Neil Jones.

Will Gakpo start against West Ham?

It has proven a promising start to life in English football for the £35m signing thus far, with the former PSV Eindhoven ace having begun to hit his stride after scoring five goals in just 14 Premier League games, notably bagging a goal and an assist against Leeds just over a week ago.

Hailed as a player with a "special skill set" by assistant coach Pep Lijnders, the 23-year-old was also the recipient of recent praise from manager, Klopp, who insisted that the new arrival is doing "exceptionally well".

Despite those plaudits, however, Gakpo will have to do more to truly cement his place in the side, particularly with summer signing Darwin Nunez waiting in the wings for a more prominent role, while Luis Diaz is also back in contention after his return from injury.

On the evidence of his performance against the Garibaldi, the towering Dutchman may have to cede his starting berth to one of that latter duo, as he 'couldn't make the most of his opportunities', as per 90min's Tom Gott.

While the resurgent Diogo Jota bagged a brace and Mohamed Salah also got himself on the scoresheet, Gakpo was a far more muted member of that attacking triumvirate, with his tally of 29 touches even fewer than that of teammate Alisson in the sticks (45).

The 6 foot 4 ace's 60-minute outing saw him notably lose possession on five occasions and fail to register a single key pass, with the Liverpool Echo's Ian Doyle writing that the versatile asset had simply been 'smothered' by the Forest backline.

With that in mind, it may be time to give the likes of Nunez or Diaz a chance to impress this time around, with Klopp now having a wealth of exciting attacking options at his disposal.