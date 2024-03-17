Liverpool were sent tumbling out of the FA Cup in dramatic fashion as they were beaten 4-3 by Manchester United in extra-time at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Amad Diallo's 120th-minute strike secured the victory for the hosts, who will now head to Wembley for the semi-finals, after a thrilling clash between the two top-six sides.

Goals from Alexis Mac Allister and Mo Salah cancelled out an opener from Scott McTominay in the first-half, before a second-half finish from Antony sent the game to extra time.

Harvey Elliott may have thought he had won the match with a deflected effort in the 105th minute, but goals from Marcus Rashford and Diallo in the last ten minutes turned the game around to win it for United.

Caoimhin Kelleher had a questionable performance between the sticks. However, substitute Cody Gakpo was even worse than the goalkeeper with his poor display off the bench, as he let Jurgen Klopp down badly.

Caoimhin Kelleher's performance against United

The Ireland international has produced some fine performances in place of Alisson, including a nine-save clean sheet against Chelsea in the League Cup final, but he was not at his finest on Sunday.

Kelleher's wrists were far too weak to divert Alejandro Garnacho's shot away from danger as the ball spun up off his hands and towards his own goal, which allowed McTominay to sneak in and tap the ball into the back of the net.

The 25-year-old stopper was also slow to get down to Antony's right-footed shot that crept into the far corner. However, there were bodies between him and the Brazilian forward, which may have left him unsighted until it was too late.

Crucially, Kelleher failed to step up when he was needed most as Diallo's accurate yet weak strike dribbled past the goalkeeper, who was slow to get down to it, and found the far corner.

Why Cody Gakpo let Jurgen Klopp down

The Dutch forward came off the bench in normal time and was even worse than the goalkeeper, who at least made seven saves and two claims to prevent the hosts from scoring more. Unsurprisingly, Gakpo had fewer touches than Kelleher and what he did when in possession was hardly inspiring.

Cody Gakpo Against Manchester United Minutes played 43 Shots on target 0 Big chances created 0 Passes completed 11 Duel success rate 40% (4/10) Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, the 24-year-old flop had virtually no positive impact on the match as he did not influence the game in the final third or get involved in possession regularly, and was bullied by United's players in physical duels.

Gakpo replaced Salah in the 77th minute and almost immediately prevented Liverpool from finishing the game off with a poor piece of play in the 79th minute, with the Reds 2-1 up at the time.

He picked up the ball inside the United half with two defenders in front of him, three teammates to his right, and one to his left, yet failed to create a 'big chance' from that situation.

The former PSV star waited an age to release the ball and Elliott, when the pass finally came his way, had no angle to either take a clear shot at goal or play it on to another teammate, which led to a blocked shot from the midfielder - allowing the hosts to go on to equalise less than ten minutes later.

Former Liverpool defender and current Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher seemingly hated that aspect of his performance as he posted on X that the dud plays "in slow motion", which was the case in his wasted five-on-two counter-attack.

Gakpo well and truly Klopp down badly with his dreadful display off the bench, which appeared to stoke Carragher's fire, with GOAL also handing the Dutchman a dismal 5/10 match rating, far worse than Kelleher's 8/10.

At least the Irish shot-stopper had some strong contributions during the game, which was not the case for the Dutchman, who struggled in and out of possession throughout his time on the pitch.