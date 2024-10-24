After suffering a hamstring injury against Crystal Palace at the start of October, Alisson Becker could now reportedly be sidelined for longer than first feared in a worrying blow for Liverpool.

Of course, whenever Alisson is not available - which is frustratingly often - it's a blow for Liverpool. But Caoimhin Kelleher deserves great credit for how he steps up time and time again. The Irishman almost shared the responsibility with Alisson at times last season as his injury issues piled up and has so far done the same again to great effect in the current campaign.

Liverpool's 1-0 victory over RB Leipzig was the Irishman's latest important performance, keeping the German side at bay with more than one excellent save and earning his clean sheet and the praise of Rio Ferdinand and Steve McManaman as a result.

Leipzig won't be the last game that Kelleher is asked to step up either, following the latest injury update on the Reds' number one. According to Football Insider, Alisson could now miss longer than initially expected and make his return to action at the start of December rather than straight after the November international break as first reported.

This could see the Brazilian make his return against Manchester City on December 1, of all games, in what would be the ultimate boost for Arne Slot and his side. He is, however, certain to miss Arsenal this weekend, Brighton & Hove Albion in both the Premier League and Carabao Cup and others in the coming weeks.

Games that Alisson will miss in November

Without their shot-stopper, Liverpool haven't skipped a beat, but the difficult games are yet to come in Slot's most testing run yet in charge of the Reds. A trip to The Emirates this weekend particularly stands out as the Dutchman's biggest game so far, with a win perhaps cementing his side's place as serious title contenders and a defeat perhaps bringing those at Anfield back down to the reality of a top four chase.

If they are to seal a big three points, Liverpool will have to do so without Alisson at The Emirates and then quite possibly the six games that follow in a mix of Premier League, Carabao Cup and Champions League action.

Games Alisson could miss Date Competition Arsenal vs Liverpool 27/10/2024 Premier League Brighton vs Liverpool 30/10/2024 Carabao Cup Liverpool vs Brighton 02/11/2024 Premier League Liverpool vs Bayer Leverkusen 05/11/2024 Champions League Liverpool vs Aston Villa 09/11/2024 Premier League Southampton vs Liverpool 24/11/2024 Premier League Liverpool vs Real Madrid 27/11/2024 Champions League

Possibly missing Liverpool's biggest games in the Champions League so far this season, Alisson will be desperately hoping to defy the odds and win the battle to be fit to face familiar foes Real Madrid before then squaring off against Manchester City a few days later.