Liverpool have reportedly "gathered information" about an "interesting" player they could sign in January, according to a Sky Sports reporter.

Liverpool transfer news

The Reds might be top of the Premier League and Champions League, but that hasn't stopped the rumour mill circling about potential reinforcements manager Arne Slot could be looking to bring in after the New Year.

Among those being touted for a potential move to Anfield are Fulham's American full-back Antonee Robinson, Sporting star Geovany Quenda and Brighton & Hove Albion's Joao Pedro.

Prior to his provisional ban for doping, Chelsea's Mykhailo Mudryk was even linked with a shock move to Merseyside – though that is no doubt now out of the question.

Perhaps the most high-profile star to be linked with Liverpool, however, is RB Leipzig's Xavi Simons.

According to a recent report from Sport Bild, the Reds are one of a number of clubs interested in signing Simons, who is on loan at the Bundesliga outfit from Paris Saint-Germain.

Bild claim that Leipzig are exploring the possibility of making Simon's move permanent following an impressive season-and-a-half at the Red Bull Arena, but that the 21-year-old would prefer to move to a club that can guarantee him Champions League football next season. Leipzig are currently fourth in the Bundesliga after 15 games played.

Liverpool gather information on Randal Kolo Muani

Another player who could soon find himself stepping out in the famous Red shirt is Paris Saint-Germain's Randal Kolo Muani.

On Christmas Day, Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg took to X, the platform previously known as Twitter, to reveal that Kolo Muani is "set to leave" PSG in January after a difficult start to the 2024/25 season in the French capital.

The 26-year-old striker, who joined the Ligue 1 giants in 2023 from Eintracht Frankfurt in a deal worth £76.4 million, is out of favour with PSG boss Luis Enrique, who has handed him just two league starts all term.

Plettenberg said that there is a "strong chance" Kolo Muani will move to the Premier League after the New Year, with "concrete talks with potential teams about a loan deal" ongoing.

The Sky reporter added that Liverpool and by extension, Michael Edwards have "gathered information, but nothing further has happened yet," and that Manchester United, Tottenham, and Leipzig are also interested.

Despite his recent struggles at PSG, Kolo Muani still remains a regular for the France national team.

To date, he's made 27 appearances for Les Bleus, scoring eight goals. Speaking about Kolo Muani earlier this year, France boss Didier Deschamps said: "He's interesting, he's radiant, He is confident and has a very specific profile where in his runs with the ball there is presence. He is a good header and with us he is very often successful."