Liverpool are interested in signing Gavi from Barcelona, with the Spanish La Liga giants facing uncertainty over the signatures of several first-team stars following their financial struggles.

What’s the latest on Gavi to Liverpool?

According to The Times, Liverpool are joined by Premier League rivals Manchester City in standing to attention following La Blaugrana’s strife, with Gavi possibly becoming available for a free transfer at the end of the campaign as a result of the club being unable to afford to register him.

The prodigy has burst into prominence over the past two years, playing at a level that calls his 18-years-of-age into question, such is the quality of his play.

At the start of the current term, Gavi signed a new long-term deal with his Catalan club, boasting a reported €1bn (£865m) release clause, which appeared to end the Reds’ former interest, but the new revelations mean an audacious swoop could now be forthcoming.

Should Liverpool sign Gavi?

Having made 42 appearances in La Liga and the Champions League last year, scoring two goals and providing six assists, one of football’s brightest diamonds was unearthed, with the phenom already valued at £90m by Football Transfers.

This season, Gavi has been integral in his resurgent side’s success, forging 35 displays and scoring two goals and five assists from his robust central role, with Barcelona currently nine points clear atop the division.

Once hailed as an “erupting volcano” by former Barça boss Luis Enrique, the 17-cap Spaniard certainly brings the fire to his game, ranking among the top 15% of midfielders in Europe's top five leagues for successful take-ons, the top 17% for progressive carries and the top 2% for touches in the attacking box, as per FBref.

Such impressive statistics are an illustration of the prowess laying at the precocious talent’s feet, with an almost intrinsic transitional and combative nature perfectly suited to Klopp’s system.

Indeed, Liverpool have fallen by the wayside this season, languishing in fifth place in the Premier League and facing a Herculean effort in defeating Real Madrid in the Champions League after succumbing to a 5-2 Anfield mauling in the first-leg of their last-16 tie.

Gavi’s dynamism and energy could pay dividends in ensuring a return to former vigour is achieved, mirroring the impact of fellow 18-year-old compatriot Stefan Bajcetic, who is already making waves at Anfield despite his outfit’s turmoil.

Bajcetic has been a revelation, making 19 senior appearances across all competitions this term, scoring one delightful surging goal against Aston Villa, and is now a regular presence in Klopp’s match-day squad.

Dubbed an “incredible prospect” by journalist Tom Barnes, Liverpool’s shining starlet could find the perfect partner in Gavi, who possesses so supreme a skill set that the red half of Merseyside would be roaring in adulation for many years to come.

The cohesive partnership that the Reds could craft in the future by succeeding with a swoop for Gavi is tantalising in its entirety, and Klopp must throw the kitchen sink at securing the maestro's signature.

Klopp might even unearth his own Federico Valverde with a successful swoop, with Gavi listed as a comparative player to Madrid's Uruguayan star on FBref.

Valverde has been a revelation for his outfit over the past several seasons, ranking among the top 8% of positional peers for goals, the top 5% for progressive carries and the top 18% for shot-creating actions per 90, as a market of his Gavi-like qualities.

With Los Blancos manager Carlo Ancelotti dubbing the 24-year-old as "untouchable", the Reds' German boss might be prudent to clinch a coveted gem of his own to turn the tide on the club's fortunes.

It might just pave the path for a silver-laden future...