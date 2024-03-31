Liverpool got over the line against Brighton & Hove Albion to keep up their end of the bargain in the ongoing Premier League race, with Mohamed Salah coming to the rescue for the Reds to win 2-1 after a dominant second-half showing.

Jurgen Klopp's men would muster up an impressive 30 shots on the Seagulls net, with their persistence thankfully paying off courtesy of their magic Egyptian in the second 45.

Salah continues to come up trumps for his title-chasing outfit even as he begins to near 32 years of age this coming June, with the Liverpool number 11 constantly in the thick of it when the hosts ventured forward at will.

Mohamed Salah's performance vs Brighton in numbers

Salah might well have felt annoyed that he only managed to fire in one goal for his efforts at Anfield, having accumulated 12 shots all on his own from Liverpool's hefty 30.

Away from peppering Bart Verbruggen's goal, the forward was also lively with the ball at his feet, with attempted strike after strike, as well as completing three dribbles in the contest to keep Brighton on their toes.

Winning four duels when necessary too, it was no surprise to see Liverpool's clutch figure bag yet another crucial goal whilst remaining calm and switched on even at 1-1 to give Klopp's men a big win to keep the pressure on Manchester City and Arsenal, who now both trail the Reds in the table.

Yet, it was the man who assisted Salah's all-important winner who was showered with praise at the full-time whistle, with Alexis MacAllister once again proving his worth to the Reds' cause in the 2-1 victory.

Alexis MacAllister's performance vs Brighton in numbers

The Argentina international was even described as a "genius" by Sky Sports journalist Melissa Reddy after the match, with MacAllister receiving widespread acclaim after his impactful showing against Roberto De Zerbi's tricky Seagulls.

Amassing 90 touches from the centre of the park, MacAllister would also manage to notch up five key passes, including the one that cut the Brighton defence open for Salah to swiftly fire home.

On top of that, MacAllister would end up misplacing just five of his 63 passes on a fantastic afternoon for the 5 foot 9 creator against his former employers.

He would also help himself to his fair share of tries on the Seagulls net alongside Salah, firing five shots on the Brighton goal to try to make Liverpool's lead grander.

MacAllister's numbers vs Liverpool Minutes played 90 Assists 1 Accurate passes 58/63 (92%) Key passes 5 Shots on goal 5 Duels won 5/13 Tackles 3 Stats by Sofascore

Handed out a 9/10 rating by Liverpool Echo journalist Ian Doyle, who stated that MacAllister 'probed' throughout by either unlocking Brighton with a pass or winning the ball back with a crunching tackle timed just right, the Argentine midfielder remains one of the first names on Klopp's teamsheet after such a fine display.

With much of the talk in last summer's transfer window focussing on Liverpool missing out on Moises Caicedo, it looks as if the Reds were right not to splash such extortionate cash on the Chelsea man and will instead keep reaping the rewards for purchasing their £35m star in the now.