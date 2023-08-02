On paper, a midfield three of Jordan Henderson, Georginio Wijnaldum, and Fabinho is one that you'd find in a Premier League top-four race. In reality, however, it is one that dominated Europe; one that welcomed Barcelona when 3-0 down in a Champions League semi-final, and sent the La Liga giants packing in one of the greatest comebacks of all time.

The trio sum up Jurgen Klopp's best football at Anfield. They allowed the Reds' electrifying front three to flourish, shining light on the stars, whilst they maintained the work behind the scenes, so to speak. Without Fabinho, Henderson, and Wijnaldum, it could be argued that there would be no Liverpool legacy for Klopp and co. They were that important.

With Fabinho and Henderson officially leaving the club, footage has re-emerged of one of the trio's best performances, as Liverpool beat Manchester City 3-1 on their way to the Premier League title in the 2019/20 season.

In a game that saw Fabinho open his Liverpool account, the Reds were rampant against City, as they so often have been throughout history at Anfield.

The Brazilian's goal was quite something, too, as he struck from distance, fizzing the ball past a helpless Ederson, and into the bottom left-hand corner.

From there, Klopp's side ran riot, finding another goal through Mohamed Salah's header, before finishing the game off in the second-half, courtesy of Sadio Mane's goal.

Bernardo Silva's late strike gave City some hope, but the full-time whistle then came to give Liverpool a title advantage that they didn't let go of for the rest of what was a dominant campaign.

Up against Pep Guardiola's technicians, Liverpool's midfield three pressed City into brutal submission. Perhaps the finest example of how good Fabinho, Wijnaldum, and Henderson were together, Klopp may not get a better midfield three than that throughout the rest of his Anfield tenure.

What is the latest Liverpool transfer news?

At the end of an incredibly successful era, Klopp and Liverpool must now rebuild and go again.

So far this summer, they have welcomed both Alexis Mac Allister and Dominic Szoboszlai, bolstering their midfield in the process. Meanwhile, according to Fabrizio Romano, the Reds are set to submit a £45m bid for Southampton's Romeo Lavia.

The teenager could complete Liverpool's midfield rebuild this summer, which will look far more youthful than last season.

Speaking on incomings earlier in pre-season, Klopp said on the We Are Liverpool podcast: "There are so many things to do.

"The transfer window is open. If my day would have 28 hours at the moment it would not be a problem — I could fill them easily!

"With all the things you have to do left and right, my main focus and energy has to go into the training sessions then that's what I do. Then either side of the sessions I can try to help with other stuff.

"Still three-and-a-half weeks until the first game of the season. A few things have to happen before then, definitely, transfer market-wise as well. That is clear now. And it will happen. New players have to come in. We will have a good team."

