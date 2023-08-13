Highlights Liverpool are preparing a formal transfer offer for a £39m defender.

The player is highly regarded throughout Europe.

Statistics indicate that he is a lot like Josko Gvardiol.

Liverpool are putting together a formal transfer offer for a new defender according to one reporter...

Who are Liverpool trying to sign?

That's according to one Portuguese journalist, who has seemingly confirmed that Jurgen Klopp's side are indeed in pursuit of a new defender before the window closes.

That happens to be Sporting Lisbon centre-back Goncalo Inacio and the Reds are prepared to meet his €45m (£39m) release clause.

Liverpool have been interested in Inacio all year, reportedly sending scouts to watch the defender in action in February, and could now swoop given the importance of signing a left-sided centre-back.

The dynamic ace is also on Premier League high-fliers Newcastle United's radar, with manager Eddie Howe recently expressing his desire to make one more signing this summer.

How good is Goncalo Inacio?

The 6 foot 1 defender has played his entire career with Sporting Lisbon thus far, scoring 11 goals and supplying eight assists from 123 outings and winning the 2020/21 Liga Portugal and two Portuguese League Cup trophies.

Hailed as "complete" by talent scout Jacek Kulig, the two-cap international looks to offer the quintessential mould of a modern-day defender destined for a date with an outfit targetting silverware on a regular basis, and Liverpool will hope their confluence of interests will tempt Inacio into making the move to Merseyside.

Aside from the fact that he is left-footed, which is, admittedly, crucial to the Reds' pursuit, he is one of the most promising defenders globally, and that is not an overstatement - Inacio boasts a ball-playing prowess unmatched by most and a positional fluidity that allows his dynamic qualities to shine.

BBC Sports' Raj Chohan detailed exactly why he would thrive for the Anfield side, his skills both desirable for a Klopp system and hinting at chemistry with Liverpool's current options.

He said on Twitter: "Gonçalo Inácio is the perfect counter-weight to Konaté. Inacio-VVD-Konaté: Build-up conductor. Leader/aerial dominator/switches of play. Immense recovery speed & coverage of space."

As per FBref, Inacio ranks among the top 6% of centre-backs across Men's Next Eight divisions - below the top European five - for pass completion, the top 1% for assists, the top 1% for progressive passes, the top 3% for progressive carries and the top 5% for successful take-ons per 90.

Inacio would be a brilliant signing for Liverpool, and one which would restore the cohesion and toughness of the defence, creating a domino effect of sorts to enhance the entirety of the squad and create a pretty good chance of returning to the former vigour.

It could also be an acquisition to rival that of Manchester City's £78m summer swoop for Josko Gvardiol, formerly of RB Leipzig, with the Croatian colossus, also aged 21, renowned as one of football's most prodigious central defenders and holding an expectation that he will soar right to the very top.

Lauded as a "Rolls-Royce" by journalist Zach Lowy, Gvardiol is also left-footed and ranks among the top 10% of positional peers across Europe's top five leagues for goals, the top 1% for passes attempted, the top 19% for progressive passes and progressive carries and the top 6% for successful take-ons per 90.

Clearly, as Inacio is, he is a progressive and elegant ball-playing defender.

The Croat will now enter a Citizen side that is searching for an unprecedented fourth successive Premier League title having also just completed a sensational European treble last term, and it will indeed take a herculean effort to supersede such a remarkable squad.

Inacio should not shoulder such a heavy burden upon his potential arrival, but by receiving tactful care from Klopp and co in easing him into English football, he could grow into one of the Premier League's finest players and contribute to a Liverpool revival that those affiliated hope will yield silver-laden success.