Liverpool have not concluded their summer transfer business this summer, and while the emphasis has been on rebuilding the midfield, manager Jurgen Klopp has earmarked centre-back Goncalo Inacio for transfer.

Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai have both joined the Anfield side for deals totalling roughly £96m, while negotiations are ongoing for Southampton's Romeo Lavia, who is valued at £50m.

However, there is a feeling that the backline could be bolstered too and Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed such claims, stating that moves could be made if the Reds "find the right player".

What's the latest on Goncalo Inacio to Liverpool?

According to Spanish sources, Liverpool remain admirers of Sporting Lisbon's Inacio but will have to act fast if they are to stop Premier League rivals Chelsea from completing a swoop.

It is believed that the Blues are willing to offer €50m (£43m) for the dynamic defender and that Reds director of football Schamdtke - alongside Newcastle United and Bayern Munich - are showing an interest in the 21-year-old.

Who is Goncalo Inacio?

BBC Sport's Raj Chohan is an admirer of the burgeoning defender and detailed the attributes that have captured Klopp's attention, saying: "Gonçalo Inácio is the perfect counter-weight to Konaté. Inacio-VVD-Konaté: Build-up conductor, Leader/aerial dominator/switches of play, Immense recovery speed & coverage of space".

Across 122 appearances for the Leões, Inacio has scored 11 goals and provided eight assists, coming into his own last term and playing 52 times across all competitions.

The two-cap international has been called the "complete" centre-back and one of his outfit's "finest" talents by football scout Jacek Kulig after showcasing his quality and why he would be a first-rate signing for clubs such as Liverpool and Chelsea.

As per FBref, he ranks among the top 6% of centre-backs across Men's Next Eight divisions for pass completion, the top 2% for assists and shot-creating actions, the top 1% for progressive passes, the top 3% for progressive carries and the top 4% for successful take-ons per 90.

If Liverpool succeeds in completing a transfer for Inacio, Klopp's defence would be bolstered for years to come with a signing tailor-made for his particular system, and it could be the perfect way to stifle the progress of divisional rivals Arsenal with a move to match their acquisition of Jurrien Timber from Ajax.

The Gunners were immense last season and narrowly missed out on the Premier League title to Manchester City in the campaign's final push, and having signed Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and Timber, will be expected to push for silver-laden success once again.

Timber is listed as a comparable player to Inacio, ranking among the top 4% of centre-backs across Men's Next Eight divisions for shot-creating actions, the top 2% for pass completion, the top 1% for progressive passes and progressive carries, and the top 6% for successful take-ons per 90.

Once hailed as a "special, special talent" by scout Antonio Mango, Timber will ensure that Arsenal's passing play remains slick and cohesive, effectively contributing to the attacking transitions and ensuring the side retains the ball with a skill rivalled by scant few.

Well, Inacio could ensure that Liverpool does not fall behind in this regard, providing Schmadtke with his own maestro at the back to make the necessary steps this year and close the gap on those at the top of the Premier League table.