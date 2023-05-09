Liverpool are interested in completing a move for Sporting Lisbon centre-back Goncalo Inacio this summer, who has all the signs of being one of Europe's finest ball-playing defenders...

Indeed, according to French outlet Le Parisien , the Reds have already opened talks for the 21-year-old Portuguese, who has asserted himself as an integral part of the Sporting project.

The Portuguese side are only willing to part with their coveted gem if his €45m (£40m) release clause is met, which could work in Liverpool's favour as they look to make a score of signings across the park.

Liverpool's owners FSG will have to bypass the interest of acrimonious Premier League rivals Manchester United if they are to secure a new starring centre-back, with Portuguese outlet O Jogo (via the Manchester Evening News) stating that Erik ten Hag's Red Devils are leading the race, with the star favouring a transfer to Old Trafford.

Should Liverpool sign Goncalo Inacio?

After such a detrimental fall from grace this season, it is undeniable that Liverpool require wholesale changes to replenish the ranks and chart a course for success once again.

Klopp has gleaned the whole gamut of major honours since the inception of his Anfield dynasty, including the FA Cup and Carabao Cup last season, but a loss of cohesion, intensity and confidence has jeopardised any plans to emulate the feats of past seasons.

This season, the colossus has forged 49 appearances and scored three goals and assists apiece, hailed as "complete" by scout Jacek Kulig for his performances.

As per Sofascore, the 6 foot 1 menace has recorded a 7.00 rating in the Liga Portugal after starting 24 matches, completing 90% of his passes, creating four big chances, making 1.3 tackles, 1.2 interceptions and 1.9 clearances per outing.

And with a dribble success rate of 89% - making 0.5 per outing - he boasts the progressive presence requisite for success at a high-octane outfit such as Liverpool, with Klopp demanding slick transitional play and ball-playing mastery from every facet of the pitch.

As per FBref, Inacio ranks among the top 1% of centre-backs across the Next 8 divisions - the leagues below the established big five - for shot-creating actions, the top 1% for rate of assists, the top 8% for pass completion, the top 1% for progressive passes and the top 2% for progressive carries per 90.

Should Klopp forge ahead with a deal, Inacio could be the perfect confrere to bolster the creative fortunes of Trent Alexander-Arnold, who has been one of football's deadliest suppliers since rising to prominence from the club's youth ranks, registering 71 assists from his 270 club appearances and instrumental in triumphs in the Premier League and Champions League, among other major honours.

Inacio's own ball-playing aptitude would not only help Liverpool to suffocate opposition and provide the 24-year-old right-back with a greater licence to maraud up the right flank and into central areas as has become customary of late.

Liverpool need to make signings this summer, and in order to close the gap on the likes of Manchester City and Arsenal, a signing of Inacio's ilk would only enrich the talent across the park.