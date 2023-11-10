Liverpool will be looking to strengthen the ranks in 2024 and could unearth an exciting new attacking talent to bolster the existing options at Jurgen Klopp's disposal.

After suffering a calamitous 2022/23 campaign that locked the door on a seventh successive Champions League campaign unde Klopp's stewardship, the Merseyside outfit wiped away the sapped midfield and brought in a wealth of new additions.

And despite a testing week at present that has resulted in a Premier League draw away to newly-promoted Luton Town and a chastening defeat against French side Toulouse in the Europa League, Klopp will be convinced that his side can return to winning ways soon.

That being said, more work is needed on the transfer front in 2024 to restore Anfield to its former vigour, and while the priority will likely be on signing a defensive midfielder and left-sided defender, the Reds boss will be eager to fortify his frontline and given the target's youthful years, could be the perfect option.

Liverpool transfer news - Assane Diao

According to Spanish sources, Liverpool are set to rival Chelsea for the signature of Real Betis winger Assane Diao, who has emerged as one of LaLiga's top talents this season.

The Reds have been impressive in the Premier League this season but still need to improve to sustain a title challenge against the likes of Manchester City and Arsenal, with Tottenham Hotspur also in the mix under Ange Postecoglou's guidance.

In the 18-year-old Diao, Klopp could unearth a destructive new force still malleable enough to be sculpted to his own creation, though the German manager will have to meet the player's €30m (£26m) release clause, with Betis eager to agree to a new deal that raises that amount to €40m (£35m).

Assane Diao's style of play

Despite his youthful years, Diao has burst onto the major scene emphatically this season and has already scored four goals across all competitions for the Spanish side despite only playing ten times.

The two-cap Spain U21 international started his career as a midfielder but quickly proved his attacking skills were not to be sniffed at, and having joined Real Betis from fellow Spanish side Cadiz in 2021, has undergone a positional transformation to left wing, which is proving to propel him into first-team contention.

Assane Diao: Key Characteristics Strengths Weaknesses Aerial duels Ball retention Dribbling Finishing Long shots *Sourced via WhoScored

While WhoScored has listed Diao's ability to hold onto the ball as a weakness, it is important to remember that he is literally at the start of the embryonic stage of his professional career, and given that he has impressed through his innate striking ability and elegance and effectiveness in dribbling the ball into the danger areas, this is hardly a cause for concern.

Remarked to be having an "incredible time" with his football right now by talent scout Jacek Kulig, Diao has scored twice from only six starting appearances in LaLiga, completing 80% of his passes, succeeding with 54% of his regular dribbling runs and winning 56% of his duels.

As per FBref, the Senegalese-born starlet ranks among the top 2% of attacking midfielders and wingers across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for goals, the top 24% for successful take-ons, the top 19% for tackles, the top 11% for interceptions, the top 1% for blocks and the top 6% for aerial wins per 90.

Not only are his prodigious roots tantalising a career of prolific success, but he is also dazzling with his application and work rate, as is evidenced by his eye-catching defensive metrics.

Such qualities are similar to Merseyside-born Premier League star, Antony Gordon, who joined Newcastle United from Everton in a £45m transfer earlier this year.

How Assane Diao compares to Anthony Gordon

Gordon is listed as a similar player to Diao, as per FBref, and it's clear to see why, with the 22-year-old blessed with electric pace himself and a real ball of fire in his craft.

Unbeknownst to many, Gordon actually joined the Goodison Park side from their Anfield rivals as a youngster after being released from Liverpool's youth academy as a young teenager.

Speaking about his past affiliation with the Reds earlier this year, Gordon said: "It was another chance for me to grow. But that was hard. It affected me mentally and dented my confidence. I had to pick myself up and go again. When I got to Everton, I never looked back.”

Whether Liverpool rue the decision is questionable - under Klopp, they have revelled in an illustrious period steeped in offensive fluency - but nonetheless could have made good use of Gordon's ability had he remained on the books.

That can be rectified through the acquisition of Diao, who indeed offers skills to mirror Gordon's, with the Magpies menace ranking among the top 4% for tackles and the top 12% for blocks per 90.

The £60k-per-week wideman has been crucial for Eddie Howe's side this term and has posted four goals and two assists from ten matches in the Premier League, creating five big chances, completing 85% of his passes and succeeding with 58% of his dribbles, as per Sofascore.

Always considered a talented prospect but perhaps criticised for a lack of end product, Gordon is now starting to demonstrate his potential on Tyneside and is a perfect example of allowing players to nurture their core qualities and bloom into formidable forces at their own pace.

Anthony Gordon: PL Stats by Season Season Apps Goals Assists G/A rate 23/24 10 4 2 0.60 22/23 32 4 0 0.12 21/22 35 4 2 0.17 20/21 3 0 0 n/a 19/20 11 0 1 0.09 *Statistics sourced via Transfermarkt

Whether Klopp opts to spend the money on Diao with other areas of the pitch requiring work remains to be seen at this point, but it could be a good move to make given that Betis ace would be happy with playing second fiddle to the likes of Luis Diaz at this stage.

With his alacritous motions and innate faculty for finding the back of the net, Diao would be a player worth investing in, and he could grow into one of the Premier League's finest forwards in the future.