Liverpool went through a big summer of change after the 2022/23 campaign failed to bear any fruits for Jurgen Klopp's side, with the midfield receiving more than just a spruce-up after failing to qualify for the Champions League for the first time in seven seasons.

While Klopp had crafted a successful, compelling outfit on Merseyside over a number of years, it all came undone as the midfield struggled to charge the engine room and the backline failed to display the kind of strength and synthesis as a collective, too often coming unstuck.

Frankly, Liverpool were outthought and outfought all too often, and it's little surprise that there was a mass exodus over the summer months, with the likes of Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch and Wataru Endo arriving to chart a course back to the forefront.

Such additions have been important but they have augmented the existing members that were not given the chop, with Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones both playing important roles in the Reds' campaign thus far.

Spaniards Thiago Alcantara and Stefan Bajcetic also played big roles last year but have both been plagued with injury since the summer; the latter, Bajcetic, was a diamond in the dirt last season and proved to be a real asset as he guided his senior peers through the darkness of last year, even being praised as a "special" talent by Klopp.

Bajcetic, aged 19, is evidence that Liverpool's youth ranks boast quality enough to break into the senior set-up, following in Trent Alexander-Arnold's footsteps, but it doesn't look like he will be the last to rise to the fore under Klopp's wing, with a rich crop of talent bubbling under the surface right now.

Not least with prodigy Trent Kone-Doherty continuing to produce some scintillating displays...

Trent Kone-Doherty's season in numbers

Describing himself as "fearless", Kone-Doherty has blitzed up the ranks at youth level and posted 16 goals and four assists from just 29 outings so far, though he is still awaiting his senior debut.

The six-cap Republic of Ireland U17 international has been hailed for his "blinding pace" by Foyle Harps chairman Gerry Doherty, who also declared him a "flying machine".

Signing for the Anfield side for a reported fee of £150k, the 17-year-old is part of a revolution at formative level at the club, with an inpouring of exciting potential arriving to give Klopp more than a little food for thought.

The revered gaffer's history of providing Reds starlets with chances to impress will only convince Kone-Doherty that he can wedge his way into the reckoning, with Bajcetic and Alexander-Arnold not the only youngsters to be brought to the surface.

Indeed, Ben Doak and Jarell Quansah are perfect examples of why Liverpool might be the place for a prodigious talent such as Kone-Doherty to grow into his skin.

Another rising star who was destined for a position of prominence was Kaide Gordon, who had caused a storm among those of a Liverpool persuasion before a detrimental injury culled his growth, but with the fleet-footed winger now returning, Klopp may have to contend with the rise of two competing prodigies.

Kaide Gordon's career so far

Signed from Derby County for around £3m in 2021, Gordon, aged 19, has been regarded as one of Liverpool's most exciting attacking talents since his acquisition and demonstrated his talent through some excellent showings, scoring 11 goals and providing five assists from 27 matches.

Dubbed "exceptional" by Klopp, Gordon was beset with horrendous luck on the injury front and returned to full training this summer after 17 months sidelined with a pelvic growth issue.

There have been minor setbacks that have hindered him from returning to action with regularity as yet, but there is a feeling that Gordon is now ready to dazzle once again with his dynamism, lightning speed and natural finishing instinct - he is left-footed, and prefers to ply his trade as an inside forward from the right.

Trent Kone-Doherty vs Kaide Gordon: U18 PL & PL 2 Apps Goals Assists G/A Rate U18 Premier League Kone-Doherty 19 12 3 0.79 Gordon 15 9 3 0.80 Premier League 2 Kone-Doherty 3 1 0 0.33 Gordon 10 4 1 0.5 *Sourced via Transfermarkt

When he arrived at Liverpool, he was dubbed 'the best 16-year-old in the country', and Liverpool, having warded off attention from Manchester United, felt that they had secured a star in the making.

Injury has hindered his development, but it doesn't have to be detrimental, with plenty of time to nurture his innate quality back to its peak.

However, with Kone-Doherty now coming for his throne, Gordon will need to ensure that he puts his heart and soul into his performances over the coming months to reclaim a place in Klopp's first team.

While Kone-Doherty has only just burst onto the scene in the Premier League 2, he got himself off the mark nice and early, scoring a crucial goal in a 1-1 draw against Derby in August.

And given that he's only a few months into his 17th year, there is ample time for him to sculpt the perfect foundation over the coming years, using this as a launchpad to ensconce himself in Klopp's senior team.

Gordon has already demonstrated that such lofty ambitions can be realised, having racked up four senior showings and bagging his first professional goal against Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup third round in 2022, a goal among many in a conquest to the trophy, defeating Chelsea on penalties in March.

Despite only recently returning to action after his interminable wait for full fitness, Gordon has already been called up to the senior squad and earned a place on the bench against Toulouse earlier in November; this speaks volumes for Gordon's quality and chances of earning opportunities alongside the likes of Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez this term.

Should Kone-Doherty hold onto his 'fearless' nature and continue to sharpen his natural attacking expertise, there is every possibility that he could surpass Gordon and knock on Klopp's door as the most promising youngster on the books.

The German manager has much to consider, but deciding who deserves a chance is the type of conundrum that every manager hopes for.