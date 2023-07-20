An update has emerged on Liverpool's search for new midfielders to bolster their playing squad before the end of the summer transfer window...

What's the latest Liverpool transfer news?

According to FootballTransfers, the Reds are considering a swoop to sign Bayern Munich titan Leon Goretzka ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

The report claims that the German international is one of the 'prime' candidates to fill out Jurgen Klopp's squad as speculation swirls over Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, and Thiago Alcantara's respective futures at the club.

It states that the Bundesliga giants want to overhaul their squad over the coming weeks and, for that reason, they are open to cashing in on the central midfielder for a fee in the region of €40m (£35m).

He would be the third new addition of the summer for Liverpool after they snapped up Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai to improve their options in midfield.

How old is Leon Goretzka?

The Bayern machine is in what should be the prime years of his career at the age of 28 and would, therefore, arrive at Anfield as a player who is ready to make an instant impact.

He is not a young player with plenty of development still to come or an experienced veteran whose powers are waning, which could allow him to hit the ground running.

Goretzka has proven himself to be a combative midfielder who can also provide a significant goal threat and that could make him perfect for Szoboszlai next season.

The Hungary international, who recently signed from RB Leipzig, could provide the towering German with the opportunities he needs to find the back of the net as his time in the Bundesliga suggests that he is a creative magician.

Szoboszlai registered 2.3 key passes per match for his former club last season, which resulted in 14 'big chances' being created for his teammates. Meanwhile, no Liverpool player managed more than Trent Alexander-Arnold's 1.9 key passes per Premier League game.

This suggests that the 22-year-old wizard could be Klopp's outstanding creative presence in midfield next season, due to his impressive ability to unlock opposition defences on a regular basis.

Goretzka, who has scored 34 goals in 179 matches for Bayern, ranks within the top 1% of his positional peers across Europe's top five divisions over the last 365 days for non-penalty expected goals (xG) accumulated per 90.

This essentially means that the 28-year-old talent excels at finding himself in high-quality positions to find the back of the net, which indicates that he would be perfect for Szoboszlai.

The German international, who teammate Manuel Neuer hailed as "cold as ice", is a goalscoring midfielder who could benefit from his potentially new teammate's superb creativity to provide a significant goal threat from midfield.

His physicality in that position could also allow Szoboszlai to go about his business without worrying about that side of the game. The 6 foot 2 monster won 58% of his Bundesliga duels, including 67% of his aerial battles, last season, whilst the Hungarian star lost 72% of his contests in the air.

Therefore, Goretzka would perfectly complement the former Leipzig maestro in and out of possession as the £35m-rated colossus has the quality to provide the exciting youngster with a target to find within the box in attack whilst also being able to cover for him defensively with immense aerial ability.