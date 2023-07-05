An update has emerged on Liverpool and their plans to bolster their academy options ahead of the 2023/24 campaign...

What's the latest on Trevan Sanusi to Liverpool?

According to the Daily Mail, the Reds are one of a number of teams eyeing up a swoop to sign Birmingham City winger Trevan Sanusi in the summer transfer window, as Jurgen Klopp looks to add another talented youngster to the club.

The report claims that fellow Premier League sides Arsenal, Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United have all been scouting the 16-year-old attacker and are interested in snapping him up.

It states that scouts from all of the above outfits have been keeping tabs on the teenage starlet, with the Reds being one of the interested parties.

The Daily Mail do not, however, reveal how much a deal would cost. He has not signed a scholarship contract with the Championship outfit but any team attempting to sign him would need to pay a compensation fee due to his age.

Where would Trevan Sanusi fit in at Liverpool?

Sanusi only turned 16 in April and would likely arrive to form part of the club's academy system with a view to working his way up to the first team in the future.

He could follow in the footsteps of Spain U18 international Stefan Bajcetic, who forced himself into Klopp's plans during the 2022/23 campaign.

The defensive midfielder played for the Reds at U18, U19, and U21 level before making 19 senior appearances for the German boss last season.

Klopp proved that he is willing to offer opportunities to young players as he handed the 18-year-old six Premier League starts in the middle of the park, showing that there would be a pathway for Sanusi at Anfield.

Earlier this year, Birmingham boss John Eustace was hopeful of the young sensation putting pen to paper on a scholarship deal. The head coach said: “He’s a really exciting young attacking player and we’re hoping that he signs for us and joins the academy."

There is little data to go off in regard to his form for the Blues at youth level but he did score once in three outings for England's U16s as they won the Development Tournament earlier this year and was named on the bench for Eustace's side for a Championship clash with Sheffield United.

This suggests that the 16-year-old dynamo, who was previously called up by England's U15s, has showcased himself to be an exceptional talent for his age, as the club's first-team manager has decided to bring him into the senior set-up.

Therefore, Liverpool could be bringing in a potential future star to develop during the years to come and he could follow Bajcetic in working his way through the various age groups before making an impact for Klopp in the Premier League.

Given they are currently 16 and 18, Sanusi could end up forming an important part of the club's long-term future alongside the Spanish midfielder if they are both able to sustain themselves as regulars in the side as they develop over the coming years.