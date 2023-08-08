Liverpool’s midfield rebuild has been thrown into uncertainty.

The unexpected departures of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho to Saudi Arabia’s inexorable wealth have derailed Jurgen Klopp’s plans, leaving the German in a frantic scramble to pinpoint a new defensive-minded midfielder.

The Merseyside outfit has been chasing Romeo Lavia all summer but has just seen a third bid, worth around £45m, rejected by Southampton, who are determined to hold out for at least £50m.

Therefore, with the Lavia pursuit becomingly increasingly frustrating, the six-time European Champions may turn their attention to Ryan Gravenberch.

What’s the latest on Ryan Gravenberch to Liverpool?

According to Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool sporting director Jorg Schmadtke is driving the club’s interest in the Bayern Munich youngster.

However, the reporter also revealed that the Bavarian Giants don’t want to sell Gravenberch, who would have to force a move away from the Allianz Arena.

Speaking on the Born and Red YouTube channel this week, Romano said:

"It's about the director, it's about Jurgen Klopp - they really, really like the player and the player is open to the idea to make a move.

"What I can say is that Bayern are still of the same position as in June, July and now in August – they don't want to sell the player, they are sure that Ryan Gravenberch is going to be a top star of the position in the future, so it's not an easy conversation with Bayern when they say no.

“The only way to make it happen is on the player's side, so if the player goes there and says 'sell me because I don't want to stay here'.

"At the moment, the player is concerned with the current situation because he wants to be a starter. It's still something that is in the early stages between Gravenberch and Bayern and, at the moment, Liverpool can only wait."

Would Ryan Gravenberch be a good signing for Liverpool?

The 6 foot 3 machine had been at Ajax since 2010, and in 2018, he received the first-ever ‘Abdelhaj Nouri Trofee’, which recognises the best talent in the club’s academy.

Brian Tevreden, the former de Godenzonen youth coach who promoted Gravenberch to the U15s team as a 12-year-old, described him as an eclectic mix between Frank Rijkaard and Paul Pogba, drawing upon his versatility and impeccable pedigree.

Speaking to GOAL, he said:

“Physically, I see Frank in him from back in the day because he’s tall and very strong.

“But technically, I would say he’s a better version of Pogba in his best days at Juventus, in terms of his technique and his presence on the pitch. He’s very dominant like Pogba was.”

The 21-year-old’s glittering reputation and potential eventually prompted Bayern to seal his signature last summer.

Upon Gravenberch’s arrival, Bayern board member Hasan Salihamidzic described the combative engine as “one of the biggest talents in Europe.”

In his first season outside his homeland, the 11-cap international made 33 appearances in all competitions, but just six of those were starts.

A fresh experience at a club clamouring for midfield depth could be the perfect solution for Gravenberch to resurrect his stuttering career.

Although he has often played as a central midfielder instead of a defensive one, his likening to Rijkaard and similarity to Lavia means he could be an invaluable alternative in this treacherous market. Not to mention that reports back in April suggested that the Reds believed a deal as cheap as £25m could be struck for his signature this summer.

Over the past 365 days, Gravenberch outranks the Belgian gem for tackles per 90 (2.6 vs 2.45), interceptions per 90 (1.36 vs 1.35), clearances per 90 (1.47 vs 0.93), and aerials won per 90 (1.02 vs 0.3), according to FBref statistics.

If the Lavia pursuit continues on this discouraging path, and Gravenberch decides to force a move away from Germany, he could form an intelligent alternative and someone who can partially cover in the deeper-midfield berth.