An update has emerged on the future of Liverpool captain and central midfielder Jordan Henderson amid speculation over a move to Saudi Arabia...

What's the latest Liverpool transfer news?

According to Football Insider, Al Ettifaq are 'confident' that they will be able to complete a medical with the England international before the end of the summer transfer window.

The report claims that the former Sunderland academy graduate has agreed to a £700k-per-week contract with Steven Gerrard's side and is now set to depart Anfield after 12 years at the club.

It states that negotiations between the two teams have progressed recently and that a transfer is now expected to be completed over the coming days.

Who could replace Jordan Henderson at Liverpool?

Sky Sports journalist Melissa Reddy claimed that the Reds have considered a move for Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch, who could allow Jurgen Klopp to forget all about Henderson ahead of next season.

The Netherlands international could be a fantastic replacement for the English maestro as they are both excellent technicians who can dictate the tempo of matches.

Henderson ranks below the average for players in his position within the Men's Big Five Leagues and European competitions for tackles, interceptions, blocks, and clearances per 90 over the last 365 days.

However, the Reds veteran ranks in the top 6% of midfielders for progressive passes per 90 (8.19) and among the top 20% for Expected Assisted Goals (xAG) (0.15) per 90.

This shows that the 33-year-old metronome excels at moving the ball up the pitch to find teammates in advanced positions, which also leads to him creating quality opportunities for them to score - hence his high ranking for xAG.

Gravenberch is a similar type of midfielder but has not been able to showcase his best form at Bayern Munich as he only started three Bundesliga matches last term.

However, the £152k-per-week machine's form for Ajax throughout the 2021/22 Eredivisie campaign suggests that the potential is there for him to emulate Henderson's success on the pitch.

The towering gem, who stands at 6 foot 3, averaged 8.33 progressive passes and racked up 0.16 xAG per 90 for his previous club, with the former placing him in the top 5% of midfielders within the Dutch top-flight.

Gravenberch, who was once heralded as "very dominant" by his former coach Brian Tevreden, also won 58% of his individual Eredivisie duels that term, whilst Henderson won 50% of his battles in the Premier League last season.

These statistics suggest that the Bayern youngster could provide similar qualities to the Liverpool captain on the pitch if he is able to translate his Ajax form over to England, after a difficult year in Germany.

At the age of 21, the powerful colossus is 12 years younger than the Three Lions star and would come in as a player with long-term potential who could be the next midfielder to spend many years at Anfield.

This is another reason why he could be a dream replacement for Henderson as this deal would be to secure the future of that position, rather than it being a short-term move, which would allow Klopp to forget about further reinforcements for that role for the time being.