Liverpool enjoyed a successful first leg of the League Cup semi-finals as they came from behind to secure a 2-1 win over Fulham at Anfield on Wednesday night.

Willian's first-half goal gave the visitors the advantage at half time but substitutes Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo changed the game with key contributions off the bench.

The former set up Curtis Jones for the goal to make it 1-1 and then provided the assist for Gakpo to put the Reds 2-1 in front and in charge of the tie ahead of their trip to Craven Cottage later this month.

Despite the win, Jurgen Klopp may not be too impressed with some of the individual performances on display from players who were supposed to be fighting to show the boss that they deserve more game time in the Premier League.

Harvey Elliott did not fully grasp his opportunity on the right wing in the absence of Mohamed Salah but it was Ryan Gravenberch who truly flopped with a poor performance.

Harvey Elliott's performance against Fulham in numbers

The England U21 international started out on the right and did not influence the game at the top end of the pitch, with Liverpool losing 1-0 when he was substituted in the 56th minute.

Elliott failed to register a single shot on or off target throughout his time on the pitch, with one blocked effort, and did not create any 'big chances' for his teammates.

The young whiz did, however, complete two of his three attempted dribbles and 85% (46/54) of his attempted passes, which suggests that he was solid but unspectacular on the wing.

Whereas, Gravenberch was noticeably poor in the middle of the park and Klopp may have second thoughts about naming him in the starting line up moving forward.

Gravenberch's performance against Fulham in numbers

The summer signing from Bayern Munich left a lot to be desired with his display in midfield as he failed to impress alongside Alexis Mac Allister and Jones.

Gravenberch recorded a Sofascore rating of 6.3, which was the lowest rating in the Liverpool squad, and that was because of his struggles in and out of possession.

League Cup vs Fulham Ryan Gravenberch (via Sofascore) Minutes played 56 Duels contested 12 Duels won Two Tackles won One Interceptions Zero Blocks Zero Clearances Zero

As you can see in the table above, Klopp's lightweight did not do enough in his physical contests to assert control in the middle of the park.

Fulham players found it far too easy to get the better of him in 50/50 duels and the Dutch midfielder must do far better in the future to retain the ball and provide a strong defensive presence.

Klopp hooked him, alongside Elliott, in the 56th minute but he still lost possession a whopping 16 times in less than an hour on the pitch. For a point of reference, Jones only lost possession 11 times in 90 minutes on the pitch, which illustrates how poor Gravenberch was on the ball.

Overall, the 21-year-old dud failed to take his opportunity to impress and flopped badly against Fulham, and this could hinder and limit his opportunities moving forward until he is able to prove himself as a reliable option for the boss.