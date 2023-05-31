Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes this summer and he could be the man to replace Fabinho in Jurgen Klopp's midfield.

Could Liverpool sign Bruno Guimaraes?

According to Goal, the Reds have already opened talks over a potential summer deal for the former Lyon man but could be forced to pay £87m to prise him away from St James' Park, with Barcelona also said to be keen.

Eddie Howe's side hold all the cards with Guimaraes as he is contracted at Newcastle until 2026 and the report suggests that a new contract could soon be on the table for the 25-year-old after his impressive performances helped the Toon qualify for Champions League football ahead of Liverpool this season.

The Brazilian midfielder currently earns £120k-per-week at St James' Park but the report from Goal suggests that Newcastle are willing to offer him a new deal to make him one of the best-paid players in the Premier League, so it could be difficult for Liverpool to prise him away.

The news comes at a time when Liverpool are also thought to be closing in on the signing of Mac Allister.

Would Guimaraes be a good signing for Liverpool?

Guimaraes has been a revelation since signing for Newcastle in January 2022, helping transform the club from relegation candidates into a Champions League outfit.

This campaign saw him make 32 appearances in the top flight for the Toon, notching four goals and five assists with a superb 7.21 average rating from WhoScored for his performances.

Howe was full of praise for the young midfielder after he scored a brace in a win against Leicester City last season.

He said: "I thought he was magnificent in every aspect, especially out of possession because we struggled to get control of the ball today for any large periods of the game, so our defensive shape had to be very good and in part due to our three midfielders in there, it was very good.

"He's an incredibly passionate individual - I love that about him. He cares deeply whether we win or whether we lose and again, I love that about him because you need players that wear their heart on their sleeve and are prepared to give you everything on the pitch."

No player in Liverpool's squad would achieve as high a rating as Guimaraes, while it was also a significantly better campaign than Fabinho's, as the former Monaco man endured a worrying decline which notably saw him described as an "old man" by journalist Graeme Bailey

While Fabinho proved himself to be one of the best in the business during Liverpool's dominant period under Klopp a few years ago, his performances this season suggest that a long-term heir is necessary at Anfield.

If we compare his stats with that of Guimaraes, then there is only one winner, as the Newcastle star averaged more tackles (2.4 vs 1.8), key passes (1.3 vs 0.5) and dribbles (1.4 vs 0.2) per game than Fabinho in the Premier League this term.

This suggests that he can do the job defensively while also contributing creatively, and he could be a great player for Klopp to have at Anfield should Liverpool complete a deal for Guimaraes this summer.