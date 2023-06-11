A new dawn is on the horizon for Liverpool. The squad that clinched European glory and a Premier League has been largely separated.Jurgen Klopp must find the antidote to reverse the club’s fortunes and catapult them back into the top four.One of the biggest summers in the Reds’ recent history lies ahead as they must place faith in a new cohort of players.One name that has been mentioned as part of this rebuild is Arda Guler.

What’s the latest on Arda Guler to Liverpool?

According to Aksam (via Sport Witness), Liverpool and Barcelona are interested in signing Fenerbahce Guler this summer.It is understood that both Liverpool and the Blaugrana have 'stepped in' and have 'accelerated their attempts' to secure the signing.However, it could be a complicated deal as Fenerbahce are hoping to keep the youngster for at least one more year.That said, should the youngster leave then it may cost any suitor around £20m.

Who can Arda Guler emulate at Liverpool?

Guler joined the Fenerbache youth ranks in 2019 and signed a professional contract with the club in 2021, making his senior debut as a substitute against Finnish club HJK in the play-offs of the Europa League.Then in August 2021, the "serious talent" - as per Duncan Castles - made his Süper Lig debut, providing the assist for the winning goal to emphatically announce himself into national stardom.Then in March 2022, the playmaker created history as he became the youngest goalscorer in Turkish top-flight history, having only turned 17 three weeks earlier.The youngster was then awarded the club’s number ten shirt and in the first match of the next campaign, he scored twice in 21 minutes.He has continued to excel and has finished the term with 12 goal involvements in 34 appearances in all competitions.During his incredible journey, Erol Tokgolzer, Guler’s former coach, said: “I don't think Arda will stay in Turkey too long. Bids of €20-30m for Arda will become ordinary.”The teen has also been hailed by Andrea Pirlo, who said: “He has the potential to play anywhere in the world. He has quality, he can read the game well, and he has great technique. If he keeps developing his game, there is no limit to his potential.”Only standing 5 foot 9, Guler doesn’t possess a dominant, physical frame - his smaller, more nimble, and insanely intricate style mirrors that of a prime Philippe Coutinho.In 201 outings for Liverpool, the Brazilian - who also operates in a playmaking role - registered 54 goals and 45 assists, and Mauricio Pochettino once said he has “special magic in his feet.”

The rebirth of this silky, innovative, diminutive presence on the Anfield pitch could come in the form of Guler, and it makes for an exciting prospect to see what he could achieve under Klopp’s supervision.