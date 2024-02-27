As we saw in this year's edition of the Carabao Cup final, where Liverpool managed to overcome Todd Boehly's Chelsea in a 1-0 win, the Reds' academy is bursting at the seams with talent.

However, it's not like this season's group of academy graduates isn't just a one-off 'golden generation.' Over the years, the Merseyside clubs' youth teams have produced an abundance of talent with many going on to have long, successful careers in the Premier League.

Of course, arguably the most famous of those who rose through the ranks at Liverpool is that of Steven Gerrard.

The current Al-Ettifaq manager was one of the best midfielders of all time in England's top flight and managed to amass a total of 710 appearances across all competitions for the Reds. During that time, he managed to contribute to a total of 343 goals and cement himself as one of the all-time greats.

Another example of a success story from within Liverpool is that of Trent Alexander-Arnold. The 25-year-old has been with his hometown club for the entirety of his youth and senior career.

After bursting on the scene thanks to his first senior appearance for Liverpool in 2016 against Tottenham Hotspur in the fourth round of the League Cup, he was quickly able to establish himself as a first-team regular.

He has played a total of 303 times for Jurgen Klopp and, despite being just 25-years-old, has managed to etch his name into the history books of the Premier League.

During those 303 games, he has assisted his teammates a total of 86 times, with 58 of those managing to come in England's top flight. A feat which has only been matched by his teammate, Andy Robertson.

Since the left-back's arrival in the summer of 2017 for the meagre fee of £8m, the pair have been in something of a competition to see who can get the most assists in a season.

With the way that Klopp lines his team up, the full-backs are often involved in the attack. However, in recent months, he has started to play Alexander-Anrold in a much more advanced role, which has allowed him to be involved in the attack more often than not.

He is now facing compettiong from a certain Conor Bradley, a young star of recent times since breaking into the first-team set-up. He relished a battle with Ben Chilwell in the Carabao Cup final and has already registered five assists this term.

Despite the prominent rise of Alexander-Arnold and Bradley, for some of their academy talent, it feels as if it isn't meant to be. This was, unfortunately, the case for Ben Woodburn. He was a player who had the world at his feet and a young individual who should have been in Bradley's shoes now given the billing he received as a teenager.

Ben Woodburn's rise from the Liverpool academy

Woodburn joined the Reds' academy whilst he was young and first represented the team at an U7s level. His talent was so obvious that Liverpool even arranged for a driver to pick him up and drop him off at their Kirby base to get the youngster to training.

After spending some time within the youth ranks of the club and even being made a part of the Reds' "Futures Group," at just 15-years-old, he was placed within the U18s squad.

After further impressing with the older age groups and in training sessions, the attacking midfielder was called up to Liverpool's first team and was given some game time in their pre-season friendlies for the 2016/17 season.

In fact, in November 2016, alongside Alexander-Arnold and Kevin Stewart, Woodburn signed his first professional deal with the club and later went on to make his senior debut for Liverpool in that same season.

Starting XI for Woodburn's first senior start FA Cup: Liverpool 0-0 Plymouth, January 2017 GK - Loris Karius RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold CB - Lucas Leiva CB - Joe Gomez LB - Alberto Moreno CM - Kevin Stewart CM - Emre Can CM - Ovie Ejaria RW - Sheyi Ojo LW - Ben Woodburn ST - Divock Origi

Speaking on the aforementioned trio getting their first senior deals, Klopp said the following: "This is really positive news, of course, and it's brilliant we have acted decisively to show our intent with our young players.

"With Kev [Stewart] it is maybe a little different. He is, of course, established with us now and making a contribution as an important member of our first-team squad.

"Trent spends most of his time with the first team in this moment and is progressing each and every day. Ben is in those earlier stages and has a lot of developing to do still - but wow, what an exciting talent he is.

"All three of these players are big talents and are at different stages of their development, but it is development that is key, and they must continue to learn and improve to achieve their full potential."

Ian Rush also chimed in with his thoughts on the youngster and claimed that he thought that he was a "top talent."

Woodburn's senior Liverpool career

During a solid debut campaign, Woodburn managed a total of nine appearances for the Reds' first-team squad and even became the Anfield club's youngest-ever goalscorer after slotting one past Leeds in a League Cup quarter-final.

However, in the 2017/18 campaign, Woodburn's appearances started to drop off somewhat, with the Wales international only managing to play in two senior games. He was, however, named on the shortlist for the 2018 Golden Boy award.

After this below-par term, this was when the youngster spent time out on loan with other clubs in order to find some game time and attempt to reinvigorate his development.

2018 Golden Boy: The Top 5 #5 Vinicius Jr #4 Patrick Cutrone #3 Justin Kluivert #2 Trent Alexander-Arnold #1 Matthijs de Ligt

His first loan move was to that of Sheffield United where he managed a total of eight appearances but didn't manage to chip in with any goals or assists. Granted, his time with the Blades was cut short due to an ankle injury which resulted in the Reds recalling him.

The following three seasons were also met with underwhelming spells at Oxford United, Blackpool and Hearts. Across each of these spells with the clubs, he only amassed a total of 57 appearances whilst contributing to a mere 11 goals.

Indeed, the injuries he has suffered throughout his short career need to be taken into account, however, it feels as if Woodburn was a talent which has been wasted.

Ben Woodburn's current club in 2024

At just 22-years-old, the attacking-midfielders Liverpool contract was allowed to be run down which meant Woodburn had the chance to move from his boyhood club on a free transfer.

This opportunity managed to allow Liverpool's youngest-ever goalscorer to find himself playing for Preston North End in the Championship.

Following his departure, he left a message to the Reds on his Instagram which expressed his gratitude for the time he spent at Liverpool.

Although you'd have hoped that this story was going to end with the now 24-year-old finding his feet at Preston, this couldn't be further from the truth.

In the two seasons he has been at Deepdale, the youngster has managed a total of 62 games and has only managed to score three goals. To make matters worse, none of those three have even come in the 2023/24 campaign.

Despite being touted as one of the next best things at Liverpool, it now seems as if his career is stagnating and all that promise he once showed is nowhere to be seen.

It's sad to think that, if he had kept on the same sort of development path as his former teammate, Alexander-Arnold has, he could've also had a 2023/24 Carabao Cup winners' medal around his neck.