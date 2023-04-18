Liverpool will be in the market to improve their squad this summer after a troubling campaign and a new update has emerged on a potential transfer target that could bring the team back to life next season.

What's the latest on Liverpool's interest in Alexis Mac Allister?

According to The Daily Mail, Liverpool are planning talks with Alexis Mac Allister's representatives ahead of the summer transfer window.

As per the report, the popular Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder is one of the players that the Liverpool recruitment team identified as a target during their meetings last week to short-list players who would be ideal in their rebuilding of the squad.

Is Alexis Mac Allister a good fit for Liverpool?

It is no secret that Liverpool have struggled to maintain their high standards this season and have found themselves in desperate need of an injection of energy, pace and creativity in the centre of the pitch.

The Reds are set to bid farewell to several midfielders this summer with Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner all out of contract at the end of the season, paving the way for Jurgen Klopp to invent a new recipe for success on the red side of Merseyside.

Indeed, the German coach will still have several players at his disposal in the centre of the pitch, with Harvey Elliott, Fabinho, Curtis Jones, Jordan Henderson, Stefan Bajcetic and Thiago Alcantara looking likely to retain their status in the Liverpool squad, however, at present, none of those named have staked a convincing claim to a regular spot in the starting XI next season.

As a result, the signing of Mac Allister could be just what Klopp needs to bring his team back to life, as his skill set and qualities could be the piece of the jigsaw that has been so sorely missed in midfield this term.

The Argentinian star - hailed "unplayable" by reporter Roy Nemer - captured the attention of the world on the international stage just a few months ago when he played a key role in his national team's World Cup win in Qatar and has equally shone in his role at the Amex Stadium with the Seagulls.

Mac Allister is an extremely versatile midfielder with a wealth of experience playing both centrally and defensively over his career, often deployed in a two-man deeper role alongside Moises Caicedo during Graham Potter's reign.

However, since the arrival of attacking-minded manager Roberto De Zerbi, the talented player has found himself operating in a more advanced role where he has delivered three goals and one assist in his last seven league appearances, which could ultimately offer Klopp a huge upgrade on Elliott next season.

When comparing the positional peers' output over the campaign to date, the 24-year-old midfielder has comfortably outperformed the Liverpool youngster in several attributes including goal contributions (9 v 3), pass completion rate (86.1% v 79.8%), shot-creating actions (78 v 64), progressive passes (129 v 116), successful take-ons (60.8% v 47.5%) and aerial duels won (69.2% 11.1%).

That proves that the Argentine is not only more robust, but perhaps more willing to progress play forward too.

With that being said, there is absolutely no doubt that Mac Allister would be much better than Elliott in the more advanced position, but would also be an effective contributor across the midfield positions for Liverpool next season. That's providing FSG commits to meeting his £60m transfer valuation this summer.