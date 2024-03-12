Liverpool have an "agreement" in place with a key figure to join Michael Edwards after he agreed a return to the club, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Michael Edwards agrees Liverpool return

The Reds may be facing the nightmare of losing Jurgen Klopp at the end of the season, in a decision that few people saw coming, but there is now positive news for supporters to celebrate.

On Monday, it was reported that Edwards has agreed to return to Liverpool in a new role, having shone as sporting director alongside Klopp for a number of years, gaining a reputation as one of the best in the business in his job.

The Guardian's Andy Hunter has said that the Englishman will "head the club's football operations", enjoying even more responsibilities than before, showing how highly owners FSG rate him. Meanwhile, The Telegraph's Chris Bascombe has provided more on the re-hiring of Edwards, saying in his report:

“Luring Edwards back to Liverpool is a coup for FSG, and ends a prolonged period of negotiation led by John W. Henry and Michael Gordon. Gordon, another vital component moving forward who remains in charge of club strategy, was determined to bring Edwards back and considered it of paramount importance given the huge void that will be left by Klopp."

Edwards will no doubt be keen to get to work as quickly as possible, ahead of what could be such a busy period surrounding Klopp's exit, and it looks as though he is focusing on one primary job to begin with.

Liverpool have another "agreement" alongside Edwards

According to Romano on X, Liverpool have an "agreement" to bring in Richard Hughes as the club's new sporting director, with the transfer ace currently in that role at Bournemouth until the summer:

The return of Edwards is such fantastic news for anyone of a Liverpool persuasion, considering the esteem he was held in first time around, proving to be a transfer wizard who is credited with being the brains behind so many signings, from Mohamed Salah to Sadio Mane. For example, he convinced Klopp that the Reds should sign Salah instead of Julian Brandt in the summer of 2017, even though the Liverpool boss was keen to snap up the latter, seeing him as the better option.

10 of Michael Edwards' best Liverpool signings Year Cost Virgil van Dijk 2018 £75m Mohamed Salah 2017 £37m Sadio Mane 2016 £34m Alisson 2018 £67m Andy Robertson 2017 £10m Fabinho 2018 £39m Gini Wijnaldum 2016 £25m Joel Matip 2016 Free Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain 2017 £35m Takumi Minamino 2020 £7.25m

The fact that Edwards has pinpointed Hughes as his ideal sporting director to come in with him says so much about his own ability, with the former Portsmouth midfielder impressing on the south coast, and Bournemouth owner Bill Foley has called him "outstanding".

When it comes to both incomings and outgoings, the 44-year-old has been the brains behind some great pieces of business for the Cherries, including Nathan Ake, Dominic Solanke and Callum Wilson, with Solanke proving to be a masterstroke of a signing from Liverpool in 2019.