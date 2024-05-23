With a new era about to get underway with Arne Slot, Liverpool have reportedly shifted their focus towards handing the new boss a familiar face this summer, having already scouted a player with experience under the Dutchman.

Liverpool transfer news

The Reds could be in for a busy summer as Michael Edwards looks to make his return in style and hand Slot the perfect start to his Anfield tenure. Already, Liverpool have been linked with the likes of Aurelien Tchouameni and Johan Bakayoko in two deals that would undoubtedly steal a few headlines. Tchouameni, in particular, would be one of the deals of the summer, though it remains to be seen whether those at Anfield will lure the Frenchman to Merseyside.

No matter who comes in, transitioning from the legendary tenure of Jurgen Klopp will be incredibly difficult, but Liverpool can help Slot by using the transfer market to welcome some familiar faces, having already been linked with former Feyenoord captain Orkun Kokcu and now current Feyenoord shot-stopper Justin Bijlow.

According to Telegraaf in the Netherlands, Liverpool have already made the first move by scouting Bijlow this season as Slot's Feyenoord side battled against Celtic, Lazio and Atletico Madrid in the Champions League. They're not alone in their interest, however, with Arsenal also reportedly eyeing up a move to sign the goalkeeper this summer.

That's where Liverpool will hope to see Slot's connection pay dividends, especially if Caoimhin Kelleher pushes for an exit as reports inidicate he will aim to do. The Irishman has been an excellent deputy to Alisson Becker, but is now rightly reportedly seeking a number one role elsewhere.

Bijlow's personal admiration for the new Reds boss suggests they will have the upper hand on the other suitors, as the 26 year-old praised the "completely different philosophy" Slot brought to Rotterdam, specifically highlighting the improved professionalism and mentality when behind in games.

Bijlow would be a wise first Slot signing

In a deal that would reportedly be worth less than €25m (£21m) this summer, Bijlow's arrival would certainly make sense for Liverpool, especially given his £48k-a-week salary on top of that, which would do their wage bill no harm. Whilst the Dutchman's impact wouldn't necessarily be on show every week, a familiar face who knows the new manager's system would help ease any settling in period.

What's more, the goalkeeper himself would also have some familiar faces of his own, having played with both Virgil van Dijk and Cody Gakpo at international level for the Netherlands. The stats also show that he wouldn't just be a friendly face, excelling at playing out from the back.

League stats 23/24 (via FBref) Caoimhin Kelleher Justin Bijlow Starts 10 17 Clean Sheets 2 6 Save Percentage 71.1% 65.9% Pass Completion Rate 81.2% 87.4%

What's most promising is Bijlow's passing accuracy. When it comes to replicating Alisson at Liverpool, an ability to play from the back in risky but rewarding fashion is more important than ever, making the Dutchman an ideal candidate to step in as number two should Kelleher depart this summer.