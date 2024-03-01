It's all change at Anfield following Jurgen Klopp's announcement that he will be leaving Liverpool at the end of the season, alongside his coaching staff. And whilst the changes take place off the pitch, FSG could hand their next manager the perfect start by welcoming a Premier League star in a big-money deal.

Liverpool transfer news

Away from the pitch, where Liverpool have just ticked off one of potentially four trophies this season in what would be a historic quadruple, the focus is on finding the manager to take charge of their next era after Klopp.

As of right now, all signs are pointing towards Xabi Alonso, who has reportedly been offered a three-year deal by FSG. The Bayer Leverkusen boss, unbeaten and on course to seal the Bundesliga title over Bayern Munich, has certainly left European football fans and media impressed so far this season.

Before the Reds can welcome the Spaniard, however, they must restructure, starting with a new sporting director. Reports have recently suggested that Michael Edwards is the man that FSG want to turn towards to lead the way in that role, but it seems as though the former Liverpool man is unlikely to accept any return at this stage.

Although, if Edwards does make a return, then his first task may well be welcoming Pedro Neto. According to Fabrizio Romano's Daily Briefing for Caught Offside, Liverpool have already scouted Neto and are ones to watch in the race to sign the winger this summer, alongside Premier League rivals Arsenal. Wolverhampton Wanderers have reportedly placed an £80m price-tag on their star man in what would be one of the biggest deals in English football this summer.

“I would also keep a close eye on Liverpool – let’s see who’s going to be their manager, let’s see who’s going to be their director and what kind of strategy they will have. But Pedro Neto has also been scouted by Liverpool in recent months and years.”

"Incredible" Neto has a better output than Diaz

As heroic as Luis Diaz's recent battling performances have been in a red shirt, the former Porto man has often struggled when it comes to contributing to goals at Liverpool. Neto, meanwhile, has proven to be one of the Premier League's best creators this season, with his total of nine assists only beaten by Ollie Watkins, Kieran Trippier and Pascal Groß in the current campaign.

Stats (via FBref) Pedro Neto Luis Diaz Starts 16 20 Goals 2 6 Assists 9 3 Key Passes 38 30 Take-ons Completed 31 38

That said, it's no wonder that Wolves boss Gary O'Neil has had such high praise for Neto, saying via BBC Sport in September: "He has been absolutely incredible for the six or seven weeks I have been here. I am really pleased with where Pedro is at. He has given absolutely everything and showed a big moment of quality [at Luton] which sums up how he has been for me for the last six weeks.

"Let's not talk too soon. It is only six or seven weeks, but he has fully bought into everything we have asked. His work rate, the way he trains, playing within the shape and structure and taking information on board. He is incredibly talented and physically very gifted as well."