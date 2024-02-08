Conor Bradley has had something of a break-out campaign this season with Liverpool after spending the 2022/23 campaign on loan with League One club, Bolton Wanderers.

Whilst at the former Premier League club, he had a solid season as a first-team regular. According to WhoScored, the Northern Ireland international managed to contribute to nine goals during that time.

His performances for Bolton were that good that he was awarded with all three of Bolton's player awards last season. His good form even helped the side to an EFL Trophy win.

This good form has been carried on into the 2023/24 season, where he is now among Liverpool's first-team players. In fact, his form has seemingly gotten even better as he is currently the proud owner of an 8.5 rating on WhoScored after appearing in two of Liverpool's Premier League games.

Granted, the games played need to be taken into account when looking at this rating, but, for a player of Bradley's age, these numbers are staggering, particularly when you consider he already has a goal and three assists in those matches.

However, Bradley isn't the only Liverpool academy graduate who has been among Liverpool's first-team this season. Ben Doak is another player who has made his debut for the Reds in 2023/24.

Liverpool's most exciting talent after Bradley

Scotland U21 international, Doak, was entrusted by Klopp to appear a total of three times in the Europa League this season. Although the 18-year-old is yet to score or assist for the Reds' senior squad, the versatility he can offer allows Liverpool to change their style of play in many ways.

This season alone, Doak has played on both wings and just last season, he was playing centrally for Liverpool's youth teams.

Despite making positive progression this season, the youngster has unfortunately suffered a tear in his lateral meniscus whilst playing for Liverpool's U21 squad. Pep Ljinders confirmed this, stating:

"He tore his lateral meniscus, which needs surgery. He is young, and he’s a positive guy, so for sure he will come back stronger," he said. "We need him to come back with the same fire he has with the ball."

Although this recent injury will undoubtedly be frustrating for Doak, there is clearly belief in the squad that he will be able to come back stronger and return to his form.

Ben Doak's season in numbers for Liverpool

Described as 'explosive' by Football Talent Scout - Jacek Kulig, there is no wonder why, before his injury, he was beginning to start games for Liverpool's senior squad.

Since arriving at Liverpool in 2022 for a compensation fee of around £600,000, the attacker has been in and around the Reds' youth set-up and has been one of their most influential players.

He has appeared for Liverpool's academy a total of 23 times and has managed to contribute to 19 goals during that time. This roughly equates to a goal every 0.8 games which, for an 18-year-old, is quite simply staggering.

During his tenure with the club, he has outperformed the likes of Kaide Gordon and Mateusz Musialowski as, combined, the attacking duo only have a total of 12 goal contributions between them.

This in itself shows how pivotal Doak is to the U21 side and how far ahead he is compared to his teammates. Once he has returned to full fitness, it wouldn't be a surprise to see the former Celtic man in and around Liverpool's first team as he makes his move to potentially dethrone Bradley as the club's current poster boy for the academy.