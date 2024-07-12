Arne Slot and Liverpool have lodged an enquiry for a potential new forward this summer, it has emerged, as they look to improve on last season's Premier League action.

Reds hunting additions

Liverpool are yet to make any moves in the transfer market, but are understood to be targeting significant change this summer after finishing third in the Premier League last season.

A new midfielder is at the top of their wishlist, alongside a left-sided centre-back to provide competition for Virgil van Dijk and eventually replace the Dutchman.

Meanwhile, they will likely need a new goalkeeper too amid speculation linking both Alisson and Caoimhín Kelleher with moves away from Anfield this summer, and thirds-choice goalkeeper Adrian having already departed.

But it is at the top of the pitch that their focus appears to be at the moment, if the latest report is to be believed.

Liverpool chasing wide man

Now, it has emerged that Liverpool have made an enquiry for exciting Georgian winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who was in EURO 2024 action for his nation.

The 23-year-old was a rare bright spark for Napoli last season, grabbing 11 goals and 8 assists in 34 outings and winning back to back player of the month awards at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium. His talent has been evident for some time now too.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's Napoli career (Serie A) 2022-23 2023-24 Appearances 34 34 Goals 12 11 Assists 13 8 Yellow Cards 1 8 Shots on target per 90 1.07 1.48

Former Napoli boss and current Italy manager Luciano Spalletti was full of praise for the Georgian during their time together, comparing him to Liverpool legend Mo Salah when it came to holding onto the ball in tight spaces.

"He is really one who has sensitivity in dribbling, in caressing the ball, in bringing those feints that are so difficult to defend against," the Italian said, via Football Italia.

"Mo Salah is one of those guys who has this quality in the tight spaces and in finishing so precisely, he doesn’t feel the pressure. You can see that he is a quiet boy, he will have a great future."

And Liverpool clearly feel the same way, with Slot's side having reportedly made a recent enquiry for the young winger, whose head has been turned away from Napoli this summer.

"I don't want people to think that Kvara wants to stay at Napoli", his agent explained after a disappointing midtable finish in Serie A. "We want to leave, but we are waiting for the end of the Euros so as not to disturb Khvicha. The priority is to join a team that plays in the Champions League."

However, Liverpool's hopes were swifty shot down for now, with this new report explaining that "the Italian side do not want to lose the winger this summer" and have "made clear" their stance to interested parties.

That could yet change; Kvaratskhelia has three years left on his £31,000 a week deal in Naples, but should he seriously push for a move the Italian side may be forced into parting ways with him. For now though, his future seems to lie away from Anfield despite their efforts.