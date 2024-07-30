Liverpool are believed to have made a U-turn regarding the future of an "exceptional" player, according to an intriguing transfer update.

Liverpool transfer news

The Merseysiders continue to be linked with moves for various players in the current transfer window, with Hoffenheim and Germany forward Max Beier emerging as one option. The 21-year-old is a highly-rated attacking talent with great pace, and could feel that this summer is the right time to enjoy a new challenge.

Bringing in a new centre-back has to be seen as a primary piece of business for Liverpool before the new Premier League season gets underway, and Juventus ace Gleison Bremer is someone who Arne Slot personally wants to bring to Anfield in the coming weeks.

Further up the pitch, the Reds are said to have made an approach for Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres, who is coming off the back of a magnificent season with the Portuguese giants. The Swede scored 29 goals in 32 starts in the Primeira Liga, but looks to be heading towards Arsenal.

This summer has also seen Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon linked with Liverpool many times, having grown up a boyhood Reds supporter. The Magpies are insistent that the England international is going nowhere, but if he makes it clear that he wants to move to Anfield, they could find it hard to keep hold of him.

Now, a significant update has emerged regarding a current Liverpool player, with a big U-turn happening.

"Exceptional" Liverpool ace could now stay

According to Football Insider, Liverpool are now "very unlikely" to let Wataru Endo leave the club this summer, despite reports suggesting otherwise. Recent reports have suggested that he would be allowed to move on, not suiting Slot's style of play, but the new Reds manager is "unwilling" to weaken his midfield, instead preferring the Japanese to stay put and bolster his options.

Keeping hold of Endo certainly wouldn't be a bad thing, even though he arguably feels limited in a technical sense, compared to elite-level defensive midfielders in the modern game. That being said, Jurgen Klopp was a big admirer during their one year together at Liverpool.

"He’s a machine. He is footballing-wise exceptional. His defensive brain is outstanding. He gives us a lot of freedom for a lot of things. Yeah, top development. Very helpful, very helpful."

At 31, Endo needs to be considered nothing more than a squad player if he does stay put, but with injuries so often hurting the Reds in recent years, so retaining his services would aid the depth at Slot's disposal.

That being said, if the Dutchman decides that he doesn't need the £50,000-a-week Japan international, supporters will likely see sense in the decision, given his age and the fact that another midfielder could still come in.

Ultimately, it feels like a win-win situation for Liverpool, with Endo producing some excellent performances in a Reds shirt, making 29 league appearances last term, but also not representing the future.