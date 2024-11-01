Liverpool are believed to have "registered their interest" in signing a "fantastic" player who is enjoying a stunning season, according to a new transfer development.

Liverpool transfer news

The January transfer window isn't a million miles away, and it is expected that the centre of Liverpool's defence will be looked at when the winter shopping rolls around. Jarell Quansah is seemingly not favoured by Arne Slot, with Frenchman Loic Bade emerging as a rumoured target. The Sevilla defender is also reportedly wanted by Newcastle United and has been likened to France World Cup winner Raphael Varane.

The future of Trent Alexander-Arnold at Liverpool is a major talking point, with a move to Real Madrid next summer not completely out of the question. Achraf Hakimi is seen as a potential replacement, with the Paris Saint-Germain ace considered one of Europe's standout right-backs in recent years.

Young Barcelona midfielder Fermin Lopez has also been linked with a move to Liverpool, with the Spaniard making his first La Liga start of the season last weekend, helping his side seal a famous 4-0 win at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Liverpool register interest in "fantastic" player

According to SportBILD [via Sport Witness], Liverpool have now officially "registered their interest" in Omar Marmoush, having initially wanted to sign him during the summer transfer window, deciding against it because of their current depth.

With Mohamed Salah's future now unknown, the 25-year-old is viewed as a possible replacement for him, and he is valued at just over £33m by Frankfurt.

It does feel as though Marmoush is standing out as a primary target for Liverpool, should Salah move on to pastures new next summer, which is a scenario most supporters will be dreading.

The Frankfurt star is seven years the Liverpool legend's junior, however, and he is having a remarkable 2024/25 season to date, registering 13 goal contributions (nine goals and four assists) in just eight Bundesliga appearances, leading to him winning the Player of the Month award for October.

His current manager, Dino Toppmoller, knows how invaluable he is: "Omar is a fantastic boy who always gives maximum effort in addition to his blistering pace. I’m very impressed with his development in the final third, as he’s now a lot more calmer on the ball, he’s really good at runs from behind as well. He’s really taken a huge step in his development, especially with the way he’s played in the past few games."

Marmoush should be considered a priority target for Liverpool at this point, given his incredible end product and ability to shine in both a central and wide attacking role.

At 25, there is so much more to come from him, too, and they should be looking to strike a deal for him regardless of what ends up happening with Salah in the coming months.