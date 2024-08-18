Liverpool are believed to have reached an agreement in principle to sign an "outstanding" 23-year-old, according to a new transfer report.

Liverpool transfer news

The Reds made an impressive start to life under Arne Slot on Saturday afternoon, winning 2-0 away to Ipswich Town to get their Premier League season off to an ideal start. Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah got the goals at Portman Road, but despite the positivity surrounding the result, there is continued frustration at no signings coming in this summer.

There is still time for that to change, of course, and Liverpool continue to be linked with potential additions, including Rennes left-back Adrien Truffert. Andy Robertson's very best days are arguably behind him, while Kostas Tsimikas feels like a squad player, so the 22-year-old could be a savvy signing before the end of the month.

The Reds' failure to sign Real Sociedad hero Martin Zubimendi has caused great frustration among the fanbase, with a proper No.6 arguably still needed this summer. Atalanta ace Teun Koopmeiners has been continually linked with a move to Anfield and a fresh report has once again stated that he is on their radar.

In terms of long-term reinforcements, 18-year-old midfielder Jens Hjerto-Dahl has emerged as a reported option for Liverpool, having impressed for Norwegian side Tromso. He has already appeared 17 times for Norway at youth team level, and could be viewed as a big talent for the future.

Liverpool reach agreement in principle with "outstanding" ace

According to a new report from journalist Graeme Bailey for HITC, Liverpool have an agreement in principle to sign Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili, with the Reds set to pay £30m next year.

The 23-year-old cannot sign for the Reds this summer and then head out on loan to a Premier League rival, so Mamardashvili will remain contracted to Valencia and is on course to join Bournemouth on loan for 2024/25 before heading to Anfield.

Mamardashvili showed at Euro 2024 precisely why he is rated as one of Europe's most exciting young 'keepers currently, standing out as one of Georgia's best player in the tournament. His tally of 30 saves in Germany was the second-most in any Euros in history, while former England stopper Paul Robinson has said of him:

"Where this leaves Kelleher is another conversation. Alisson is 31 years old now, you look at him, he missed a good chunk of last season. Mamardashvili, he's an outstanding talent, at 23 years old, he was the best goalkeeper in La Liga last year at Valencia."

As Robinson alludes to, there is a Caoimhin Kelleher conundrum for Liverpool to deal with, considering what an impressive deputy he has been to Alisson in recent seasons, but it could be that the Irishman stays put for now, before moving on next summer when Mamardashvili comes in.

Either way, the Georgian looks like a perfect successor to Alisson between the sticks, although Reds supporters will hope the Brazilian isn't going anywhere for a while, given his status as one of the best 'keepers of his generation.