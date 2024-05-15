The 2024 summer transfer window will be one of the most interesting times for Liverpool fans in recent years. They are set for huge change on the managerial front, with Jurgen Klopp departing and Arne Slot set to take over as manager.

Klopp is set to leave Anfield after almost a decade in charge and eight major trophies, including a Champions League trophy in 2018/19 and the Reds’ only Premier League title to date, in 2019/20. He will depart the club as a Premier League legend.

With Klopp’s departure imminent it does raise the question of whether any other players or staff will follow him out of the exit door at Anfield. It has already been confirmed that his long-term assist coach, Pepijn Lijnders, will depart. The Dutchman is set to forge his own career in management, joining RB Salzburg next season.

The likes of Thiago and Virgil van Dijk could also leave Liverpool when Klopp’s reign comes to an end next week. The Spaniard is set to depart, confirmed by The Athletic’s James Pearce, although Van Dijk will surely stay, explaining in a recent interview that he will be “a part of” the “big transition” set to occur at Anfield this summer.

However, there could be one other Liverpool legend who could play his final game in a Liverpool shirt next weekend, bowing out with his fellow club legend Klopp.

Legendary winger could leave Liverpool

The player in question here is Egyptian winger Mohamed Salah, who has been linked with a move away from Liverpool when Klopp’s time at the club ends against Wolves at Anfield next Sunday.

There is no doubt that Salah is a Liverpool and Premier League legend. He has 211 goals and 89 assists in 348 games for the Reds, which includes 157 goals in the Premier League, although two of those came for Chelsea.

However, former Egypt forward Mido suggested back in February that Salah could follow Klopp out of the door at Anfield in the summer. The former Tottenham striker claims that “contracts have been signed” for the Liverpool winger to play in Saudi Arabia next season.

However, other reports from the likes of Sky Sports claim Liverpool expect their star man to stay at the club regardless of Klopp’s decision to leave, explaining that “Liverpool are not planning to sell” Salah this summer.

Whilst his future is still up in the air, the Reds would need to line up a replacement for Salah if he does leave Anfield this summer.

Having been linked with the likes of Real Madrid winger Rodrygo, there might be one young player, already at the club, whom Liverpool could promote as a replacement for Salah.

Liverpool's readymade Salah replacement

Young winger Ben Doak could be the best in-house candidate to replace Salah this summer. The Scotland U21 international has already been given several first-team opportunities at Liverpool over the last two seasons and is very highly thought of by Klopp. He joined the club from Celtic in 2022 for a fee of around £600k.

Klopp name-dropped 18-year-old Doak in an interview recently, explaining that the youngster is a “special boy, really confident, has something nobody else delivers really”, before going on to praise his “straight-forward bravery”.

Indeed, Klopp has given silky dribbler Doak plenty of opportunities already to play first-team football. The winger has played for Liverpool on ten occasions so far, which includes three Premier League appearances over the past two seasons.

Whilst Doak has not found the back of the net, or registered an assist for Liverpool yet, he has been extremely productive for the academy. The 18-year-old has scored 11 goals and registered eight assists so far at youth level, and it feels only a matter of time before he scores for the first-team. Indeed, he feels well set up to explode under another forward-thinking coach in Slot.

Spending the quoted £85.7m on Rodrygo might be a powerful move from Liverpool, but that money could well be better spread if they prioritise the development of the electric Doak. Instead of signing the Brazilian, the Reds could bring in a cheaper option who they can phase out as Doak becomes a more prominent first-team option.

He may not be far away from being ready to step into first-team action regularly, although replacing Salah will be no mean feat for the young Scot. Should he get a chance to show his worth under Slot, Liverpool could have a ready-made Salah replacement waiting to explode onto the scene.