Liverpool are approaching the final phase of the 2023/24 campaign and despite being knocked out of the FA Cup by Manchester United before the international break, remain confident of succeeding in the Premier League and Europa League.

Jurgen Klopp will be stepping down from his lionised place at the helm, sure, but Liverpool have a squad and an institution poised for further success.

There are issues beyond the dugout for Michael Edwards - returning as FSG's CEO of Football - to resolve, with contractual situations regarding Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah all requiring time and thought and negotiation, deals expiring in 2025.

More imminently, injured Joel Matip will depart the club in June, barring any significant changes, and while Liverpool may well search for a new centre-back to strengthen the ranks, Edwards might find the perfect man in Sepp van den Berg, who is excelling out on loan.

Sepp van den Berg's season in numbers

Liverpool signed Dutch defender Van den Berg from PEC Zwolle back in 2019 in a deal rising to £4m, with the 17-year-old one of the Netherlands' brightest young talents.

Fast-track to the present, nearly five years on, and the centre-back has only chalked up four displays, though he's thriving in the German Bundesliga with Mainz this term and might just be playing his way into Liverpool's long-term plans.

Now aged 22, Van den Berg has started 23 matches in the German top-flight this season, scoring twice, completing 82% of his passes, averaging 5.7 ball recoveries and 4.5 clearances per game while coming out on top in 65% of his duels, as per Sofascore.

He also ranks among the top 8% of centre-backs across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for goals, the top 4% for blocks and the top 1% for aerial wins per 90, as per FBref, highlighting his aerial dominance at both ends.

His monstrous aerial ability is particularly eye-catching, suggesting that he could step up to become Liverpool's next version of Van Dijk, who is prospering as the club captain this season.

Van Dijk joined Liverpool from Southampton in a £75m transfer back in December 2017, transforming Klopp's backline, with the Netherlands star proving to be one of the most commanding defenders in Premier League history, lauded for his "absolutely immense" performances by The Athletic's James Pearce.

Ranking among the top 2% of central defenders across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for touches in the attacking box and aerial duels won, the top 8% for assists and the top 4% for shot-creating actions per 90, the 32-year-old colossus is unquestionably one of the best in the business.

In the Premier League this season? Well, he's been superb, completing 91% of his passes, averaging 5.1 ball recoveries and 4.3 clearances per match and winning a staggering 84% of his aerial battles.

Van den Berg might have work to do to polish his distribution, but his powers of recovery and ability to command the skies speak of budding dominance that must be harnessed, providing Liverpool with a young centre-half capable of saving the club millions down the line.

There is already such a player on Liverpool's books in Jarell Quansah, but another emergence of the sort wouldn't hurt, would it?

Jarell Quansah might have a rival

Van den Berg has not really had much of an opportunity to impress on Merseyside and if Liverpool decide to invest their resources in other areas this summer, he could be the perfect player to fortify a defence consisting of Van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate and Quansah.

The latter, Quansah, is only 21 years old himself and was plying his trade in League One with Bristol Rovers this time last season, but has been lauded as an "absolute monster" by talent scout Jacek Kulig for his efforts with Liverpool.

Jarell Quansah: Stats vs centre-backs Stat (per 90) # Goals 0.08 (top 16%) Passes attempted 94.79 (top 1%) Pass completion 89.9% (top 17%) Progressive carries 0.92 (top 24%) Successful take-ons 0.59 (top 6%) Aerial duels won 3.32 (top 8%) Stats via FBref

Breaking into the Reds' first team early in the campaign, Quansah has now chalked up 25 appearances in all competitions, scoring once and supplying three assists for his teammates.

In the Premier League, the 6 foot 5 star has only received eight starting roles so far but there's no question that he's excelled, completing 88% of his passes and slotting in seamlessly alongside his skipper, winning 62% of his duels.

His pinpoint passing and innate creativity make for tools that will allow him to emulate Van Dijk in some regards, sure, but the Liverpool captain is such a singular talent that replicating his skill set is near impossible, to the same degree in any case.

But in Van den Berg, Liverpool could meld two rising stars to unleash a formidable new backline, with Van den Berg's energy and elite aerial command sure to dovetail alongside his Reds peer.

The young Quansah deserves plaudits for stepping up and filling in for Matip, whose season was cruelly ended in December following an ACL rupture, with his crispness in possession and robust style perfect for a progressive, high-octane Liverpool system.

And yes, Quansah is the future at Anfield but Van den Berg could certainly rival him, and given his success and similarities to compatriot Van Dijk, it might be worth giving him a shot next season.