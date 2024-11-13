Shifting their attention towards reinforcements amid their near-perfect start to life under Arne Slot, Liverpool now reportedly have the strongest interest in signing an in-form forward ahead of rival interest from Bayern Munich.

Liverpool transfer news

The Reds have been in dreamland under Slot. There were some concerns that they were destined to endure a similar drop-off to the one that Manchester United suffered when Sir Alex Ferguson left over a decade ago. Where those at Old Trafford have continuously failed, however - still struggling to replace Ferguson all these years later - Anfield chiefs thrived in the summer to seamlessly replace their own legendary manager.

That's not to say Liverpool are without their concerns though. After all, the threat of losing Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah at the same time for free at the end of the season is a prospect that could quickly overshadow what has so far been a fantastic season. So far, all three have failed to put pen to paper, leaving those in Merseyside with little choice but to at least consider replacements.

According to Caught Offside, Liverpool now have the strongest interest in signing Ricardo Pepi ahead of Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and Atletico Madrid after sending scouts to watch the PSV Eindhoven forward. In a deal that would reportedly be worth just €25m (£21m) in 2025, the Reds could crucially reinforce their frontline in the face of Salah's potential exit.

A player Slot has already faced thanks to his time in charge of Feyenoord, Pepi may now join forces with the Dutchman to hand Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota fresh competition. The starting role is certainly up for grabs amid Jota's injury struggles and Nunez's inconsistency.

"American Lewandowski" Pepi is in excellent form

Dubbed the "American Lewandowski" by Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig, Pepi has continued to back that up in the current campaign. The forward has been in fine form for PSV, scoring six league goals in just three starts and seven goals in 16 appearances in all competitions. The ultimate super sub for the Dutch club, Pepi could quickly take up a similar role at Liverpool.

Already linked with the likes of Omar Marmoush and now Pepi, it certainly seems as though Liverpool are preparing for the worst ahead of next summer. But that's no bad thing.

Pepi, like Marmoush, represents a player who would undoubtedly play a helping hand in replacing Salah. It's an almost impossible task, but one that Liverpool may be left with no choice to complete, potentially turning their attention towards the aforementioned duo as a result. Still 21 years old, Pepi is a striker on the rise and one to watch in the coming months.