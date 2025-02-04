Liverpool manager Arne Slot may have shown interest in several players, but despite the fact his side are still in contention to claim an unprecedented quadruple, the Anfield side didn’t make a single signing in January.

One player who has been linked with a move to Merseyside since last summer is Spanish midfielder Martin Zubimendi.

The Reds failed to get their man six months ago and they failed to bring him to the Premier League during the winter window.

Liverpool's failure to sign Martin Zubimendi

Manchester City and Arsenal were also keen on a deal to sign the Real Sociedad star, but he wasn’t going to be sold for cheap.

Indeed, the La Liga side inserted a £50m release clause into his contract to deter potential suitors, but there is no doubt he will leave San Sebastián sooner rather than later.

The 12 most expensive January signings

Rank

Player

Signed for

Year

Fee

1

Philippe Coutinho

Barcelona

2018

£142m

2

Enzo Fernandez

Chelsea

2023

£107m

3

Mykhailo Mudryk

Chelsea

2023

£89m

4

Virgil van Dijk

Liverpool

2018

£75m

5

Bruno Fernandes

Man Utd

2020

£67.7m

6

Dusan Vlahovic

Juventus

2022

£66m

7

Omar Marmoush

Man City

2025

£63m

8

Oscar

Shanghai SIPG

2017

£60m

9

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

PSG

2025

£59m

10

Christian Pulisic

Chelsea

2019

£58m

11

Aymeric Laporte

Man City

2018

£57m

12

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Arsenal

2018

£56m

Slot could very well return with an offer when the summer transfer window opens, but with stiff competition from Arsenal, perhaps moving on to other targets would be a wise idea.

Indeed, it's thought that any dreams the Reds had of landing the Spaniard are likely to fall flat with reports emerging earlier in the window that the Gunners were closing in on a summer move having agreed personal terms with the player.