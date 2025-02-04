Liverpool manager Arne Slot may have shown interest in several players, but despite the fact his side are still in contention to claim an unprecedented quadruple, the Anfield side didn’t make a single signing in January.

One player who has been linked with a move to Merseyside since last summer is Spanish midfielder Martin Zubimendi.

The Reds failed to get their man six months ago and they failed to bring him to the Premier League during the winter window.

Liverpool's failure to sign Martin Zubimendi

Manchester City and Arsenal were also keen on a deal to sign the Real Sociedad star, but he wasn’t going to be sold for cheap.

Indeed, the La Liga side inserted a £50m release clause into his contract to deter potential suitors, but there is no doubt he will leave San Sebastián sooner rather than later.

The 12 most expensive January signings Rank Player Signed for Year Fee 1 Philippe Coutinho Barcelona 2018 £142m 2 Enzo Fernandez Chelsea 2023 £107m 3 Mykhailo Mudryk Chelsea 2023 £89m 4 Virgil van Dijk Liverpool 2018 £75m 5 Bruno Fernandes Man Utd 2020 £67.7m 6 Dusan Vlahovic Juventus 2022 £66m 7 Omar Marmoush Man City 2025 £63m 8 Oscar Shanghai SIPG 2017 £60m 9 Khvicha Kvaratskhelia PSG 2025 £59m 10 Christian Pulisic Chelsea 2019 £58m 11 Aymeric Laporte Man City 2018 £57m 12 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Arsenal 2018 £56m

Slot could very well return with an offer when the summer transfer window opens, but with stiff competition from Arsenal, perhaps moving on to other targets would be a wise idea.

Indeed, it's thought that any dreams the Reds had of landing the Spaniard are likely to fall flat with reports emerging earlier in the window that the Gunners were closing in on a summer move having agreed personal terms with the player.