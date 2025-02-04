Liverpool manager Arne Slot may have shown interest in several players, but despite the fact his side are still in contention to claim an unprecedented quadruple, the Anfield side didn’t make a single signing in January.
One player who has been linked with a move to Merseyside since last summer is Spanish midfielder Martin Zubimendi.
The Reds failed to get their man six months ago and they failed to bring him to the Premier League during the winter window.
Liverpool's failure to sign Martin Zubimendi
Manchester City and Arsenal were also keen on a deal to sign the Real Sociedad star, but he wasn’t going to be sold for cheap.
Indeed, the La Liga side inserted a £50m release clause into his contract to deter potential suitors, but there is no doubt he will leave San Sebastián sooner rather than later.
|
The 12 most expensive January signings
|
Rank
|
Player
|
Signed for
|
Year
|
Fee
|
1
|
Philippe Coutinho
|
Barcelona
|
2018
|
£142m
|
2
|
Enzo Fernandez
|
Chelsea
|
2023
|
£107m
|
3
|
Mykhailo Mudryk
|
Chelsea
|
2023
|
£89m
|
4
|
Virgil van Dijk
|
Liverpool
|
2018
|
£75m
|
5
|
Bruno Fernandes
|
Man Utd
|
2020
|
£67.7m
|
6
|
Dusan Vlahovic
|
Juventus
|
2022
|
£66m
|
7
|
Omar Marmoush
|
Man City
|
2025
|
£63m
|
8
|
Oscar
|
Shanghai SIPG
|
2017
|
£60m
|
9
|
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
|
PSG
|
2025
|
£59m
|
10
|
Christian Pulisic
|
Chelsea
|
2019
|
£58m
|
11
|
Aymeric Laporte
|
Man City
|
2018
|
£57m
|
12
|
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
|
Arsenal
|
2018
|
£56m
Slot could very well return with an offer when the summer transfer window opens, but with stiff competition from Arsenal, perhaps moving on to other targets would be a wise idea.
Indeed, it's thought that any dreams the Reds had of landing the Spaniard are likely to fall flat with reports emerging earlier in the window that the Gunners were closing in on a summer move having agreed personal terms with the player.