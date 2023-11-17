Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp succeeded in rebuilding his squad last summer after the 2022/23 campaign brought little to sing home about, with years of illustrious success halted as the midfield withered and the cohesion dissipated.

While the likes of Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and James Milner have all been staples of this prosperous modern era on Merseyside, there was a clear waning in strength and the struggle to a fifth-placed finish in the Premier League confirmed a miserable end to the term.

Klopp rebuilt the midfield over the summer and the aforementioned stars have all now been shipped on, but more work is needed to return the Anfield side to its former imperiousness.

The backline requires attention, with a left-sided defender of particular interest, while the continuing question mark over the head of Mohamed Salah's future remains despite warding off lucrative attention from Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad in the summer.

Out of contract in 2025, Liverpool will need to replace the 31-year-old one day, and while it's unfathomable to even dream about, recent reports suggest that moves have been made to bring Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe to English shores.

Liverpool transfer news - Kylian Mbappe

According to Spanish outlet AS - via Paisley Gates - Liverpool have submitted an opening offer to sign Mbappe following Real Madrid's apparent fears regarding the finances involved in bringing the France international to the Spanish capital.

Further, Carlo Ancelotti's side are considering a move for Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams on a free transfer next summer, with Vinicius Junior already performing brilliantly on the left wing.

While Liverpool's chances of completing a deal are slim, not least because of the exorbitant wage demands that would come after the player departs Paris on a Bosnan in the summer, the Anfield chiefs will monitor the situation in case an opportunity does arise.

There have, however, also been recent claims from the Spanish publication regarding Real Madrid's pursuit of Manchester City striker Erling Haaland, and if such a deal was to be pulled off, the road to Manchester may be opened for the Parisien phenom - a daunting thought indeed.

Kylian Mbappe's style of play

It's unlikely that Liverpool would have submitted a concrete offer for the Les Bleus sensation, but that's not to say that negotiations haven't been made in some format to establish conversation.

Mbappe is one of world football's finest players and has scored 227 goals and supplied 99 assists across 275 outings for PSG, having been praised as an "alien" by Poland international Piotr Zielinski for his incredible qualities.

Kylian Mbappe: Characteristics Strengths Weaknesses Finishing Offside awareness Passing Defensive contribution Key passes Ball retention Long shots Dribbling Through balls *Sourced via WhoScored

As per FBref, the Frenchman ranks among the top 7% of forwards across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for goals, the top 3% for shot-creating actions, the top 4% for progressive passes, the top 1% for progressive carries and the top 5% for successful take-ons per 90.

Thus, not only is Mbappe one of the most clinical players in world football, but he is progressive and electric in his forward-surging motions, and the impact he could have in Liverpool's squad, against Premier League opposition, is frightening.

Kylian Mbappe's extraordinary goal tally

Notions that he has yet to test his craft outside of Ligue 1 are, frankly, absurd. Mbappe has 42 goals from 65 Champions League appearances, 17th on the all-time record - at 24-years-old, he is nine goals from surpassing eighth-placed Thierry Henry's 50.

And if that isn't enough, his exploits on the global stage with Les Bleus speaks for itself. He has 12 goals from two World Cup tournaments; feasibly, he will play in two or three more of the prestigious competitions before he retires and is just five goals away from eclipsing Miroslav Klose's all-time record of 16 goals.

Chuck in the 2018 FIFA World Cup trophy, and it's clear that this incredible attacker is on a pathway to prominence as one of the most devastating players of his generation, hailed as a "generational talent" by scout Jacek Kulig.

Kylian Mbappe: League Goals by Season Club Season Apps Goals Assists G/A Rate PSG 23/24 11 13 1 1.27 PSG 22/23 34 29 6 1.02 PSG 21/22 35 28 19 1.34 PSG 20/21 31 27 7 1.12 PSG 19/20 20 18 7 1.25 PSG 18/19 29 33 9 1.44 PSG 17/18 27 13 7 0.74 Monaco 16/17 29 15 11 0.89 Monaco 15/16 11 1 1 0.18 *Sourced via Transfermarkt

As the table delineates, Liverpool would secure a monstrous goalscoring figure, one of the most prolific in the game, should Mbappe be brought to the city, and while he has indeed yet to ply his trade outside of his homeland domestically, there is little question of his world-class ability.

Joining Klopp's side, the rekindled optimism for silverware would be bolstered exponentially; he would augment the offensive threat and then some.

Both clinical and creative, Mbappe would be a starring figure in the Premier League and could even bring Darwin Nunez's game to new heights, with the Uruguayan talisman really growing into his skin this year.

What signing Mbappe would mean for Darwin Nunez

Liverpool signed Nunez from Benfica in an £85m club-record transfer in the summer of 2022, and while he had posted 34 goals from 41 matches with the Portuguese giants across the 2021/22 campaign, he cut a divisive figure the following year in England.

The £140k-per-week machine has been sharper since the summer, having played a central role in Liverpool's revival, scoring seven goals and supplying five assists from only nine starts so far.

Given that he ranks among the top 6% of positional peers for assists and progressive carries per 90, he could drive into the forward areas and supplement Mbappe's threat, with the £1.2m-per-week PSG jewel repaying the favour.

The fact that Nunez also does a job when shifted onto the left wing could further enhance the Anfield appeal for Mbappe, who could flourish in a new partnership of interchangeability, bamboozling defenders and forever providing new days of inflicting misery on opponents.

It's not like this is something Klopp has yet to implement across his Liverpool tenure; Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino - remarked to be unstoppable by Gary Lineker - often floated across the frontline, with the trio's deadly interplay propelling the Reds to illustrious success.

Once described as an "agent of chaos" by the Liverpool Echo's Theo Squires, Nunez really does erupt onto opposition in a cauldron of confusion, deftly weaving through the lines and combining his finishing and predatory instinct.

There's still work to be done to bring him to his apex, but with Mbappe alongside him at the front, the potential is limitless and Liverpool's new chapter under Klopp's guidance could be one of extraordinary success.