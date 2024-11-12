Liverpool can't control everything - such as refereeing and the opinions of the Premier League officials - but Arne Slot's side are doing everything within their power to flourish this season.

Jurgen Klopp's era is no more. Many of those who are not of a Liverpool persuasion will have been cavorting over the German's decision to step down after nine illustrious years, but Liverpool have only gone from strength to strength since the summer and have taken the frustrating tag of the early title favourites.

A silver-laden finish would be brilliant this season, but the Reds faithful will want an age of lasting success and in order to achieve that, the non-commital trio of Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold must pen new deals.

Salah and Van Dijk are into their 30s but still certainly world-class, however, Alexander-Arnold is stepping into the prime of his career and is a Scouse-born superstar. Losing him is inconceivable, but with Real Madrid eager, very possible all the same.

Trent Alexander-Arnold's defensive improvement

Alexander-Arnold has completed 325 appearances for his boyhood club, a key part in the golden modern age, notably lifting the Premier League and Champions League.

One of football's finest technicians, Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher has remarked that "it's like having Kevin De Bruyne playing at right-back," such is the influence that he projects from the right flank.

As per FBref, Alexander-Arnold ranks among the top 18% of full-backs across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for goals scored, the top 12% for assists, the top 4% for passes attempted, the top 3% for shot-creating actions and the top 2% for progressive passes per 90. The spread of his quality is near unparalleled.

A pass is considered progressive if the distance between the starting point and the next touch is at least 10 meters closer to the opponent's goal or any completed pass into the penalty area.

What's more, though, the Liverpudlian is beginning to refine the seemingly lesser facets of his skill set; Slot's arrival to the dugout has given rise to a new-found defensive ability.

Trent Alexander-Arnold: Defensive Improvements (PL) Season Tackles + interceptions* Clearances* Duels won* Errors 2024/25 3.5 0.9 3.9 (55%) 0 2023/24 2.5 1.5 2.7 (44%) 5 2022/23 2.7 1.0 2.5 (50%) 2 2021/22 2.6 1.0 2.1 (44%) 0 2020/21 3.0 1.2 2.7 (51%) 4 2019/20 2.6 1.8 2.2 (44%) 3 Stats via Sofascore (* all stats per game)

He's never been more precise in the duel, with greater emphasis on his tackling and interceptions too. Alexander-Arnold's decreased clearing output is actually a positive pointer too, for it suggests he is crisper in dealing with pressure and less profligate.

He's one of the best right-backs of his generation and may cement himself within loftier conversations upon retirement. There's a reason that Real Madrid hold a vested interest in his name.

He's easily the Anfield side's finest academy superstar since Steven Gerrard, but whatever the outcome in the ongoing contractual quandary, fans can take a sliver of solace in the fact that Trey Nyoni is the latest to emerge, with the teenager looking to shoot to the top.

Liverpool's biggest talent since Trent

Journalist Antonio Mango has described Nyoni as a "star in the making", with the 17-year-old midfielder drawing plenty of plaudits since completing a move from Leicester City last year, fending off fierce competition for his services.

Quickly establishing himself as one of Liverpool's most prominent youth members, Nyoni has scored seven goals at different levels for the development sides, with his performances leading him to play a part in Klopp's swansong last term.

Such success provided Nyoni, who has been praised for his "special" quality by Reds correspondent DaveOCKOP, with a place in Slot's pre-season squad, and he proved his precocity with a fine strike against Sevilla in August.

He's already been compared to one-time Manchester United sensation Paul Pogba and indeed looks to carry many of the former £89m star's most eye-catching physical qualities, blessed with incipient elite-level technique too.

He featured off the bench during Liverpool's Carabao Cup victory over Brighton & Hove Albion in October and has been named as a substitute in Champions League games against Bologna and RB Leipzig. Slot holds high hopes for this youngster.

Such faith, at such a young age, bears testament to Nyoni's pedigree, and might just see him nail down a name as Liverpool's prized youngster as he continues to earn chances to impress.

Liverpool's formative fold has gone from strength to strength over the past several years, and Nyoni would have some competition for the number one spot, namely from Ben Doak.

Doak isn't plying his craft on Merseyside right now, having joined Michael Carrick's Middlesbrough on a season-long loan move in the summer. The 19-year-old's promising breakout campaign was cut short by injury, but the 18-year-old is still regarded among the finest talents in the Premier League.

Former Scotland defender Willie Miller hailed him as his nation's "standout" during a defeat against Croatia in October and he is certainly making waves with Boro, recording three assists from his past two fixtures in the Championship after scoring earlier in the term.

The right winger is the real deal, and the best part is that he can operate in conjunction with Nyoni, who is a sort of hybrid number eight.

Slot's got so much talent at his disposal, but Nyoni is showing all the signs of being the cream of the crop. Who knows, he might even prove to be Liverpool's finest academy graduate since Alexander-Arnold waltzed onto the scene.